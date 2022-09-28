When McDonald's started offering its Teenie Beanies promotion in 1997, it soon became a national sensation. CNN's Ceci Rodgers reported on the chaos surrounding the toys when McDonald's couldn't meet customer demand.
The Hamburglar is back at
McDonald's. But this time, it's just for adults.
McDonald's is bringing back its family of recognizable figurines in a new adult Happy Meal, which, yes, includes the toys. Beginning Oct. 3, customers can order a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box — a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, with fries and a drink. The meal is a collaboration between the streetwear brand and the fast food chain as it
digs deeper into nostalgia.
The food will be served in a specially designed box that should trigger memories of Happy Meals from the old days. Toys include redesigned takes on McDonald's famous mascots, including Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie, plus a new one named Cactus Buddy.
Starting October 3, McDonald's is selling Happy Meals to adults — with a twist.
McDonald's
"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA chief marketing and customer experience office in a release.
Cactus Plant Flea Market is a streetwear brand that has been popularized by Kanye West and Pharrell in recent years.
Complex has described its aesthetic as a "fluid and eccentric combination" mixed with "playful graphic imagery." And its elusive origins are a major appeal for the brand's fans. Hoodies from the brand can sell as much as $1,000 on the online marketplace StockX.
McDonald's has found success with its celebrity collaborations, often
crediting them for boosting sales. Past partnerships include BTS, J Balvin and Travis Scott, with the latter being so popular that it ran out of meals.
7 of the least-healthy fast food combos
No-value meals
Fast food value meals are quick, yummy and sometimes inexpensive. What you save at the drive-thru, however, might cost you more in health care bills if you indulge in too many of them.
Recently, Eat This, Not That analyzed these meals and found these combos will put you over the limit for calories, sodium, fat and sugar “before you’ve even finished your meal.”
“If you are eating these occasionally, and you feel good, there’s nothing to worry about,” holistic nutritionist Kristen Ciccolini told the website. “The main thing I’d be concerned with if consuming these meals regularly is the sodium content.”
For context, the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day; Cleveland Clinic recommends about 44 to 77 grams of fat per day, if you eat 2,000 calories; and the Mayo Clinic says between 900 and 1,300 calories of a 2,000 calorie diet — or 225-325 grams — should be from carbohydrates.
If you’re trying to eat healthier, here are seven meals you’ll likely want to avoid.
Image by
Richard Eisenmenger from Pixabay
McDonald’s Big Mac Combo
“Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese on a sesame seed bun” made for a good commercial but not a healthy meal.
“This meal contains artery-clogging fat from the meat and cheese, along with added sugar from the soda,” Lisa Young, a registered dietitian nutritionist, told Eat This, Not That.
Per meal
1,080 calories 45 g fat (13 g saturated fat) 1,325 mg sodium 144 g carbohydrates (7 g fiber; 65 g sugar) 30 g protein
AP Photo/Diether Endlicher
Arby’s Chicken Club Wrap Meal
On their own, wraps can be healthy. But when you pair them with curly fries and a soft drink, any benefits are negated.
“With 1,220 calories, this meal contains more than half of your calories for the day,” Young said. “And both the fries and soda provide virtually no health value.”
Per meal
1,220 calories 57 g fat (12 g saturated fat) 2,310 mg sodium 140 g carbohydrates (9 g fiber; 56 g sugar) 46 g protein
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File
McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese Meal
According to Young, this meal has too much sodium. “This meal contains over 70% of the daily value for saturated fat and more than 60% of the daily value for sodium, making you want to skip it,” she said.
Per meal
1,260 calories 57 g fat (22 g saturated fat) 1,685 mg sodium 140 g carbohydrates (7 g fiber; 63 g sugar) 53 g protein
AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File
Arby’s Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon Sandwich Meal
It’s got turkey, lettuce and tomato, but it’s no healthier than a burger meal.
This meal has 1,000 milligrams more sodium than you should consume all day.
“People with high blood pressure may want to avoid these foods,” Ciccolini said.
Per meal
1,380 calories 57 g fat (13 g saturated fat) 3,360 mg sodium 172 g carbohydrates (10 g fiber; 60 g sugar) 51 g protein
HAIGWOOD STUDIOS PHOTOGRAPHY/Business Wire
Arby’s Half Pound Beef ‘n’ Cheddar Meal
Ciccolini urges caution for anyone craving melted cheese over a half-pound of beef.
This one meal has more sodium, and more than enough fat and carbs, for the entire day. It also has one of the higher saturated fat contents of the value meals.
Per meal
1,310 calories 61 g fat (17 g saturated fat) 3,370 mg sodium 141 g carbohydrates 54 g protein
AP Photo/Candice Choi
Burger King BLT Chicken Jr. Meal
The sandwich by itself is nearly 500 calories, with regular-size sides bringing it to more than 1,300.
If you want to go ahead and blow your calorie budget completely, upsize to a large. That will top your meal out at 1,790 calories.
Per meal
1,310 calories 61 g fat (17 g saturated fat) 3,370 mg sodium 141 g carbohydrates (7 g fiber; 53 g sugar) 54 g protein
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File
Taco Bell Classic Combo
This combo of a beefy five-layer burrito, crunchy taco, cinnamon twists and large soda packs more carbs than some other value meals on the list.
“The smattering of lettuce on the taco doesn’t count as a veggie,” Eat This, Not That wrote.
Per meal
1,240 calories 34 g fat (11 g saturated fat) 1,780 mg sodium 212 g carbohydrates (13 g fiber; 125 g sugar) 27 g protein
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.