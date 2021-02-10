McDonald's is bringing back an old favorite to its menu after a customer revolt

McDonald's has heard the complaints and is bringing back the fan-favorite Hi-C Orange drink after a nearly four-year absence from soda fountains.

The orange-colored beverage will begin reappearing in select U.S. restaurants this month and will be available nationwide by June. McDonald's said in a release that its return was prompted by boisterous fans on social media that have "passionately asked for us to bring it back over the years."

Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, a non-carbonated drink, was replaced in 2017 by Sprite Tropic Berry, a carbonated drink that was made by Coca-Cola exclusively for the chain. The removal of the beloved drink after about 60 years on McDonalds' menus sparked outrage from irate fans and a petition on Change.org.