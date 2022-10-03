 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDonald's 'Cactus Plant Flea Market Box' available, 'Black Panther' 2 trailer released, and more trending news

  Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Oct. 3:

Cactus Plant Flea Market

The Hamburglar is back at McDonald's. But this time, it's just for adults.

McDonald's is bringing back its family of recognizable figurines in a new adult Happy Meal, which, yes, includes the toys. Beginning today, Oct. 3, customers can order a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box — a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, with fries and a drink. The meal is a collaboration between the streetwear brand and the fast food chain as it digs deeper into nostalgia.

The food will be served in a specially designed box that should trigger memories of Happy Meals from the old days. Toys include redesigned takes on McDonald's famous mascots, including Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie, plus a new one named Cactus Buddy.

Read more from our previous story here:

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' trailer offers glimpse of new Black Panther

A scene from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Marvel has debuted a new and longer trailer for the forthcoming film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Black Panther 2

We are one step closer to learning the identity of the new Black Panther.

Marvel has debuted a new and longer trailer for the forthcoming film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"We know what you whisper. They have lost their protector. Now is our time to strike. Show them who we are," Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda says in the trailer.

At the end of the spot, a woman with an unknown identity appears in a new Black Panther suit.

Get more info here:

Sacheen Littlefeather

Sacheen Littlefeather made history at the 1973 Academy Awards when she accepted the award for Best Actor on behalf of Marlon Brando. Littlefeather's speech, which protested the film industry's treatment of Indigenous people, may have caught the audience off guard, but she is proud to be the first Indigenous woman to have used the Academy Awards as a platform. In August, when the Academy apologized to Littlefeather nearly 50 years later, she told The Hollywood Reporter, "I was stunned. I never thought I'd live to see the day I would be hearing this, experiencing this." She added, "As my friends in the Native community said, it's long overdue."

Born to a father of Apache and Yaqui heritage, Littlefeather dedicated herself to advocating for the rights of Indigenous people across film, TV, and sports. As an elder, she mentored members of her community, sharing her knowledge with future generations. Just a few months after the Academy's apology, Littlefeather died at 75 on Oct. 2, 2022. A cause of death was not announced, but she had been living with metastasized breast cancer after being diagnosed in 2018.

Sacheen Littlefeather

Sacheen Littlefeather, the actor and activist who declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Academy Award for “The Godfather” on his behalf in an indelible protest of Hollywood's portrayal of Native Americans, has died. She was 75.

Littlefeather's niece, Calina Lawrence, confirmed that she died peacefully Sunday, surrounded by loved ones at her Marin County, California, home. The cause was breast cancer, the family said.

Littlefeather’s appearance at the 1973 Oscars would become one of the award show's most famous moments. Clad in buckskin dress and moccasins, Littlefeather took the stage when presenter Roger Moore read Brando's name as the winner for best actor.

Read more about her here:

***

Get more on today's trending topics here:

Yom Kippur

Billy Eichner

Mean Girls Day

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Oct. 3

Biden tells Puerto Ricans he's 'committed to this island'
National Politics
AP

Biden tells Puerto Ricans he's 'committed to this island'

  • By SEUNG MIN KIM, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and DANICA COTO - Associated Press
  Updated
  • 0

President Joe Biden promises to “rebuild it all” after visiting Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after the storm hit. Biden says he's “committed to this island,” and acknowledges that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have battered the U.S. territory in recent years. The president says Puerto Ricans "haven’t gotten the help in a timely way.” The damage from Fiona, which came only five years after the even more powerful Hurricane Maria, will test his administration’s ability to help the island of 3.2 million people recover and bolster its defenses.

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger
National
AP

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger

  • By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and REBECCA SANTANA - Associated Press
  Updated
  • 0

Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places. It was clear the road to recovery from the storm will be long and painful. More than 500,000 homes and businesses remained without power Monday in Florida and it will be the weekend before most power is restored. And Ian still is not done. Officials warned there still was the potential of coastal flooding from Long Island south to North Carolina's Outer Banks where the only highway to the barrier islands was closed by sand and seawater. Seventy-eight deaths have been blamed on Ian, with 71 of them reported in Florida.

Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution

  • AP
  Updated
  • 0

This year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution. Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Committee, announced the winner Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.

Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice

  • By JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN - Associated Press
  Updated
  • 0

The Supreme Court began its new term Monday with a new justice on the bench, the public back in the courtroom and a spirited debate in a case that pits environmental protections against property rights. The new member of the court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, wasted no time joining the lively give-and-take, asking questions throughout nearly two hours of arguments in the dispute over the nation’s main anti-water pollution law, the Clean Water Act. Jackson, appointed by President Joe Biden, seemed to be generally aligned with the court’s other two liberal justices in favor of Justice Department arguments to preserve the authority of the federal government to regulate wetlands under the Clean Water Act against a business-backed challenge.

Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war
National Politics
AP

Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war

  • By MICHAEL BIESECKER, SARAH EL DEEB and BEATRICE DUPUY - Associated Press
  Updated
  • 0

An investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” has documented a sophisticated Russian-run smuggling operation that has used falsified manifests and seaborne subterfuge to steal Ukrainian grain worth at least $530 million. The AP and “Frontline” used satellite imagery and marine radio transponder data to track three dozen ships making more than 50 voyages carrying grain from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to ports in the Middle East. The ongoing theft is being carried out by wealthy businessmen and state-owned companies in Russia and Syria. Some of them already face financial sanctions from the United States and European Union. Legal experts say the theft is a potential war crime.

UK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil
National Politics
AP

UK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
  Updated
  • 0

The British government has dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners. The move was part of a package of unfunded cuts that sparked turmoil on financial markets and sent the pound to record lows. Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng said Monday that he would abandon plans to scrap the top 45% rate of income tax paid on earnings above 150,000 pounds a year. The announcement comes as more lawmakers from the governing Conservative Party turn on government tax plans. The announcement of 45 billion pounds in tax cuts sent the pound tumbling to a record low against the dollar. The Bank of England had to step in to stabilize the bond markets.

Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was 'rebellion,' prosecutor says
National Politics
AP

Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was 'rebellion,' prosecutor says

  • By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST - Associated Press
  Updated
  • 0

Prosecutors are saying at the opening of the most serious case to reach trial in the attack on the U.S. Capitol that the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned for an “armed rebellion” to stop the transfer of presidential power. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler delivered his opening statement Monday in Washington’s federal court in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and others charged with seditious conspiracy. They are accused of a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Defense attorneys accused prosecutors of cherry-picking comments from messages and videos and said the government has no evidence there ever was any plan to attack the Capitol.

NFL Week 4 recap: Allen rallies Bills to win; Mahomes leads Chiefs past Brady's Bucs
Football

NFL Week 4 recap: Allen rallies Bills to win; Mahomes leads Chiefs past Brady's Bucs

  • By The Associated Press
  Updated
  • 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal on the game’s final play, and Josh Allen rallied the Buffalo Bills from a 17-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Sunday.

Elliott advances in NASCAR playoffs with Talladega victory
Scores

Elliott advances in NASCAR playoffs with Talladega victory

  • By JENNA FRYER - AP Auto Racing Writer
  Updated
  • 0

Chase Elliott raced his way into the next round of the playoffs with a victory Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in the first clean race yet of this year’s postseason. Elliott was fifth on the final restart with two laps remaining and claimed control of the outside lane to stalk leader Ryan Blaney. The 2020 Cup champion surged ahead with a push from Erik Jones on the final lap, threw a block on Blaney’s attempt to reclaim the lead and then beat Blaney to the finish line by .046 seconds. Elliott is the first driver through five playoff races to automatically advance into the next round with a victory. The first four races were won by drivers not eligible for the championship in a chaotic start to the 10-race postseason.

Padres clinch NL wild-card spot during 2-1 loss to White Sox
Baseball

Padres clinch NL wild-card spot during 2-1 loss to White Sox

  • By BERNIE WILSON - AP Sports Writer
  Updated
  • 0

The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot that they clinched during the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. The Padres were batting when the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers in 12 innings. The sellout crowd of 41,407 at Petco Park stood and cheered the sealed wild-card spot. The Padres trailed 2-0 at the time but Kim Ha-seong homered a few minutes later. The Padres had a chance to win in the ninth when they put two runners on with two outs against Liam Hendriks but pinch-hitter Jorge Alfaro, who has five walk-off plate appearances this year, grounded out.

For chewy Japanese noodles, borrow an Italian technique

For chewy Japanese noodles, borrow an Italian technique

Japanese udon noodles are all about the chew, but it’s hard to replicate the texture with the dry udon available in American markets. So the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street found a solution in the Italian technique of cooking pasta only until al dente — or still quite firm. Chilling the noodles by rinsing them with ice in the strainer under cold water further firms up the texture. Even after you reheat the udon in the cooked sauce, they retain that pleasant toothsome quality. For the sauce, it’s a simple mixture of soy sauce, dried shiitake mushrooms and mirin, balanced by a little sugar. Fresh shiitake and mild-tasting baby bok choy keep the stir-fry light, and pickled ginger balances the savoriness.

New research finds petting dogs boosts neurons in brain that regulates emotional interactions

