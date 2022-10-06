McDonald’s is bringing back Halloween Happy Meal pails

The containers, also called Halloween Buckets, were launched in the 1980s but discontinued in 2016.
Thursday’s announcement follows weeks of fan anticipation and speculation on social media.
The pails will feature three characters introduced in 1986: McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin. They will come in orange, white or light green with jack-o'-lantern faces on the sides.
The pails are made of plastic and recyclable, according to the company. In 2021, it announced an initiative to make sustainable Happy Meal toys out of renewable or recycled materials, aiming for a 90% reduction of fossil fuel-based plastic.
A lot of the original buckets never made it to landfills. Earlier designs have become collector items. On eBay, the online auction, some 1986 buckets have bids in the $20-$30 range.
McDonald’s tapped into nostalgia earlier this week with a Happy Meal for adults called the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, which comes with McDonaldland figurines along with a Big Mac or Chicken McNuggets combo.
“While the box is still a staple in the Happy Meal world, there are certain things that parents remember, and wish their child could experience. They remember the toys being better, and the containers for Happy Meals depending on the time of year,” wrote Ashley Wehrli in a post on Moms.com, one of the many websites and news organizations that were trying to figure out what McDonald’s would do while the company was keeping mum.
Thursday’s announcement was preceded by an Oct. 1 video announcing Boo Buckets on McDonald’s Canada’s Twitter page. Even before that tweet, the news was an open secret, thanks to intense internet interest.
