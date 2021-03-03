 Skip to main content
Match strength for strength
Another way to set up a food and beer pairing is to match strength for strength (one of Price’s go to methods of pairing beer with food). Coupling a bold beer, like a stout, with an equally bold food such as a plate of BBQ ribs is an example of matching strength for strength. In that same vein, you should pair mild beer with mild food, like fish or salad.

“A food that’s more aggressive or in-your-face will normally pair with a beer of the same sort of strength,” she explains.

