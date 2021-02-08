Make this easy side for your next dinner

4. When the potatoes are dry, drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Gently toss until coated. Add onions and gently turn with your hands to coat, trying not to break them up.

5. Arrange the potatoes and onions, cut side down, on the hot baking sheets (don’t crowd them). Roast until browned and crisp on the bottom, 10 to 15 minutes. Turn the vegetables with tongs and switch the pans back to front and top to bottom. Roast until browned and crisp on the other side, 10 to 15 minutes more. Remove from heat and sprinkle with rosemary and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Make-ahead tips: Prepare potatoes (Step 2) and refrigerate for up to 8 hours. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour before proceeding with Steps 3-5.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 218 Calories, Total Fat: 9 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Carbohydrates: 32 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 5 g, Added Sugars: 0 g, Protein: 4 g, Sodium: 304 mg, Potassium: 693 mg, Folate: 39 mcg, Calcium: 37 mg.

Carbohydrate Servings: 2.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

