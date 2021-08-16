Make these mini pineapple pavlovas for your next summer party

TAMPA, Fla. – Wandering Whisk Bakeshop owner Jennifer Jacobs is known for her decadent and colorful buttercream cakes, French macarons, cream puffs and cookie sandwiches. But did you know that the self-taught cake designer and pastry pro also makes a mean pavlova?

“Florida summers are hot, so I’m always looking for a light and refreshing dessert to serve when I’m entertaining,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs came up with this recipe while working at her bakery in Pinellas Park, Florida, where she regularly hosts popup events and works on custom orders. These miniature pineapple curd-filled pavlovas, a meringue-based dessert with a crunchy exterior and soft and airy interior, are flavored with coconut and naturally gluten-free.

“Pavlovas look challenging but are actually quite simple to prepare,” Jacobs said. “They will definitely make a statement on your table.”

Mini Piña Colada Pavlovas

Makes approximately one dozen.

For the pavlovas:

4 egg whites, at room temperature (save the egg yolks for curd)

¾ cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons coconut extract

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon lemon juice