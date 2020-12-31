Make a lazy New Year's Day feast with these snacks and drinks

Sure, we'll go back to grain bowls and salads come January 2, but in this moment it's our once-a-year, guilt-free chance to eat a beloved fast food indulgence that simply cannot be replicated at home.

And New Year's Day just wouldn't be the same without them.

3 New Year's resolutions you should keep — and 3 you should ditch

Share your New Year's Eve pictures on Instagram and Twitter using #CNNNYE for a chance to be featured on air.

Casey Barber is a food writer, photographer and illustrator; the author of "Pierogi Love: New Takes on an Old-World Comfort Food" and "Classic Snacks Made from Scratch: 70 Homemade Versions of Your Favorite Brand-Name Treats"; and editor of the website Good. Food. Stories.