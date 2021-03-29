Lentil soup should be on your spring meal prep list

I love to meal prep on Sundays to get ready for the week, and there’s usually always a lentil soup on the list. Lentil soups keep well when made ahead of time, and they always soothe the soul when you warm up a bowl.

Spring Lentil Soup

Serves 4

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup finely diced onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 cup finely diced carrot

1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Pinch red chili flakes

4 cups vegetable stock

2 cups water

1 cup dried red lentils, rinsed

2 bay leaves

1 cup cooked chickpeas

1 cup shredded leafy greens (such as kale, arugula, spinach or chard)

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1. In a large soup pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, carrot, garlic and 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook and stir until onion is tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in Italian seasoning, and red chili flakes; cook for 1 minute.

2. Stir in vegetable stock, water, lentils and bay leaves. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer uncovered for 30 minutes. Stir in chickpeas and greens, simmer for 3 minutes just to wilt the greens.

3. When ready to serve stir in lemon juice. Season to taste with salt.