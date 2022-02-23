 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Krispy Kreme partners with TWIX on 3 limited-edition doughnuts

  • 0

Krispy Kreme is offering three doughnuts that incorporate the flavors of TWIX candy bars.

Available at participating Krispy Kreme stores nationwide, the three doughnuts offer a caramel and chocolate combination in partnership with the makers of TWIX.

The three new flavors are:

  • Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnut: a doughnut in the shape of a candy bar, filled with chocolate cream and a full-size TWIX bar, then dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with dulce de leche and more chocolate icing, and then sprinkled with crushed TWIX pieces.
  • Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnut: a chocolate iced doughnut with salted-caramel filling, topped with TWIX Bar pieces and drizzled with dulce de leche.
  • Mini Caramel Cookie Doughnut: an Original Glazed mini doughnut, coated in chocolate icing and sprinkled with TWIX pieces.
Krispy Kreme TWIX doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has introduced three limited-edition doughnuts that are made, stuffed and topped with TWIX candy bars.

Customers can buy the regular-size doughnuts individually or in a box of a dozen that has four Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnuts, four Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnuts and four Original Glazed. The mini doughnuts can be bought in a box of 16 that includes four of the Mini Caramel Cookie, four Mini Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, four Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnuts and four Mini Original Glazed.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit www.krispykreme.com.

***

- Rankings by Lucas Kwan Peterson, Los Angeles Times food columnist (TNS)

@mhastingsWSJ

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pecan Rum Cake

Pecan Rum Cake

Pecans are added for both texture and flavor to this traditional Caribbean dessert.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The power of chess during the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News