Krispy Kreme partners with TWIX on 3 limited-edition doughnuts

Available at participating Krispy Kreme stores nationwide, the three doughnuts offer a caramel and chocolate combination in partnership with the makers of TWIX.

Customers can buy the regular-size doughnuts individually or in a box of a dozen that has four Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnuts, four Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnuts and four Original Glazed. The mini doughnuts can be bought in a box of 16 that includes four of the Mini Caramel Cookie, four Mini Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, four Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnuts and four Mini Original Glazed.