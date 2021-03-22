Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts with COVID-19 vaccine card

Krispy Kreme is making it a little sweeter to receive your COVID-19 vaccine.
Starting Monday and lasting through Dec. 31, customers with a valid COVID-19 vaccine card will get a free Original Glazed doughnut. To qualify, a customer must have received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and show a vaccine card. (Sorry, a “vaccinated” sticker doesn’t qualify.)
There’s no purchase required, and guests are eligible to receive one free Original Glazed doughnut per day “anytime, any day, even every day — through the remainder of 2021,” the company announced.
We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021
The doughnut chain will also be delivering free doughnuts to select vaccination centers throughout the nation in the coming weeks and is offering up to four hours of paid time off to employees to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible, and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer.
And if you’ve chosen not to be vaccinated? Those customers can visit Krispy Kreme on Mondays from March 29 to May 24 to receive a free Original Glazed doughnut and medium coffee.
Paczkis: A sweet tradition on Fat Tuesday
Learn more about these tasty doughnut-like pastries.