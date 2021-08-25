Krispy Kreme is sweetening its free doughnut promotion for vaccinated people

Krispy Kreme is doubling down on its popular free doughnut promotion for customers vaccinated against COVID-19.

Beginning Aug. 30, the chain is giving anyone with vaccination proof two free doughnuts every day until Sept. 5. The promotion comes following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

In March, the chain began its promotion to encourage people to get vaccinated with a free doughnut a day for the rest of the year. So far, Krispy Kreme says it has given away more than 2.5 million doughnuts through the deal.

The chain is also making a special heart-shaped doughnut to give away, in addition to a traditional glazed doughnut.