Kitchen game-changers: The tools that will take your cooking to the next level

Chances are you’ve spent more time in the kitchen this past year than ever before. And the COVID-19 cooking craze hasn’t only been about putting dinner on the table; it has been a great way to tune out and decompress from the stress of living through a pandemic. Now that you have (almost) perfected your sourdough, it’s time to take your cooking game up a notch or two with a few simple tools.

Shelley Young, founder of Chicago’s famed recreational cooking school The Chopping Block has been teaching the basics to beginners and challenging seasoned cooks to expand their culinary universe since she opened in 1997. Her Culinary Boot Camps cover culinary school basics like knife skills, fish butchery and emulsions in just one week to help build a solid foundation. “Teaching virtually means that we are actually in the kitchens of our customers, so I can see quite literally what they have and what they don’t have and what their challenges are,” said Young. “It’s just fascinating.”

Here, Young shares a few tips on the kitchen tools that will take your cooking game to the next level.

1. A hand-crank pasta machine