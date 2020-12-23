KFC launches game console that keeps your chicken warm

"This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience ... what's not to like?" said Mark Cheevers, PR & social media lead at KFC UK & Ireland, in the company's press release. "If Sony or Microsoft want any tips on how to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time, they'd be welcome to get in touch."

Intel said it had nothing to add to details released by Cooler Master or KFC and did not comment on pricing or release date when contacted by CNN.

This is not the first time the fast food chain has collaborated with other brands.

In February, KFC and Crocs announced the KFC X Crocs Bucket Clog, a limited edition shoe covered in a fried chicken print. And in December 2019, the fast food chain teamed up with artificial fire log company Enviro-Log to offer the chicken-scented 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog.

KFC Crocs that smell like chicken and more things you might have missed

Retailers and restaurant chains that filed for bankruptcy in 2020

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0