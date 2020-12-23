KFC launches game console that keeps your chicken warm

"This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience ... what's not to like?" said Mark Cheevers, PR & social media lead at KFC UK & Ireland, in the company's press release. "If Sony or Microsoft want any tips on how to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time, they'd be welcome to get in touch."
KFC's "chicken chamber" uses the console's heat and airflow system to keep your snacks warm.
From KFC Gaming/Cooler Master/Twitter
Intel said it had nothing to add to details released by Cooler Master or KFC and did not comment on pricing or release date when contacted by CNN.
This is not the first time the fast food chain has collaborated with other brands.
In February, KFC and Crocs announced the KFC X Crocs Bucket Clog, a limited edition shoe covered in a fried chicken print. And in December 2019, the fast food chain teamed up with artificial fire log company Enviro-Log to offer the chicken-scented 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog.
Papyrus
The mall staple best known for selling stationery and upscale greeting cards
went out of business, resulting in the closure of more than 250 stores across the U.S. and Canada. Papyrus made the announcement in January and blamed an overexpansion of stores, the downturn in brick-and-mortar shopping and its inability to recover fully from the 2008 financial crisis.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Bar Louie
January was
last call for about half of the 90 U.S. locations of the casual restaurant chain, which is best known for its happy hour deals. The chain filed for Chapter 11 and came to an agreement with its lenders to purchase the chain through a bankruptcy sale.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File
Krystal
In its January bankruptcy filing, the
88-year-old fast food chain blamed several contributing factors including increased competition, shifting consumer tastes and the rise of online delivery platforms. Krystal emerged from bankruptcy in May.
AP Photo/Jay Reeves
Modell's Sporting Goods
The family-owned chain founded in 1889 was known best for selling local teams' jerseys and equipment for youth leagues. Announced in March, the
bankruptcy resulted in permanent closure all of its 153 stores, primarily in the northeast. The same company that bought Pier 1 also bought Modell's brand name in August for an online store.
AP Photo/Richard Drew
True Religion
Temporary store closures and the work-from-home trend took its toll on the denim retailer. True Religion emerged from bankruptcy in October after making the announcement in April. It managed to slash its debt but closed dozens of locations.
AP Photo/Mesfin Fekadu
J.Crew Group
In May, the
preppy retailer, which operates the J.Crew and Madewell brands, became the first national U.S. retailer to file for bankruptcy protection since the pandemic forced a wave of temporary store closures. It exited bankruptcy in September with a smaller debt load and named a new CEO — its third in three years — in November.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa
Neiman Marcus
The
113-year-old upscale department store was hit especially hard by the nation working from home. After making its announcement in May, it emerged from bankruptcy in September with billions of dollars less in debt and five fewer stores, including its flashy Hudson Yards stores that opened in New York City in 2019.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes
COVID-19 was a
brutal blow for all-you-can-eat buffets, especially for this restaurant chain. It announced the closure of all of its 97 U.S. restaurants and liquidated its assets.
John Pearson, CC BY 2.0
, via Wikimedia Commons
Tuesday Morning
Another
discount home goods retailer filed for bankruptcy in the spring, saying that the prolonged store closures caused an "insurmountable financial hurdle." The Dallas-based chain permanently closed approximately 230 of its nearly 700 U.S. stores in cities where "too many locations are in close proximity."
AP Photo/Charles Krupa
GNC
The
85-year-old vitamin and dietary supplement company closed about 1,200 stores as part of its bankruptcy. GNC has has been saddled with nearly $1 billion of debt and has faced declining sales at its brick-and-mortar locations since before the pandemic. It's in the process of selling itself to a Chinese pharmaceutical company
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File
CEC Entertainment
Prolonged closures and stay-at-home orders was particularly
damaging to Chuck E. Cheese's parent company. CEC, which also owns Peter Piper Pizza, is using Chapter 11 protection to "achieve a comprehensive balance sheet restructuring that supports its re-opening and longer-term strategic plans."
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
NPC International
The name of this huge franchisee might not sound familiar, but the stores it operates certainly have name recognition: 1,200 Pizza Hut and 400 Wendy's restaurants throughout the United States. The company blamed its debt load of nearly $1 billion as well as
rising labor and food costs for the bankruptcy. Weeks later, NPC announced that up to 300 of its Pizza Hut locations will close.
AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File
Brooks Brothers
The 200-year-old menswear retailer, which has dressed 40 U.S. presidents and unofficially became the outfitter of Wall Street bankers,
filed for bankruptcy. The privately held company had been struggling as business attire grew more casual in recent years and was especially damaged by the pandemic, which sent demand for suits plummeting. The brand was bought in September by Simon Property Group.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File
Sur La Table
The
50-year-old purveyor of upscale kitchenware filed for bankruptcy, resulting in the closure of roughly half of its 120 U.S. stores. Sur La Table was sold for $90 million August to an investment firm.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Muji USA
The U.S. arm of the
Japanese retailer entered bankruptcy and closed a "small number" of its locations. Muji is using the process to emerge with a renewed focus on online sales.
MT, Copyrighted free use, via Wikimedia Commons
Lucky Brand
The once-trendy denim company filed for bankruptcy, explaining in a release that the pandemic has "severely impacted sales across all channels." Lucky Brand will immediately close 13 of its roughly 200 stores in North America, which are mostly in malls. It sold itself to SPARC Group, the owner of Nautica and Aéropostale, in August.
AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File
RTW Retailwinds
The owner of women's retailer New York & Co.
filed in mid-July. RTW Retailwinds, which has nearly 400 stores and 5,000 employees, closed hundreds of its locations. It blamed its collapse on the "challenging retail environment coupled with the impact of the pandemic" that has caused "significant financial distress."
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Ascena Retail Group
The
owner of Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant and other women's clothing stores also filed for bankruptcy. Ascena, which was in deep financial trouble even before the pandemic, closed hundreds of its stores including all of its roughly 300 Catherines locations. It's currently in the process of selling itself to a private equity firm.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File
California Pizza Kitchen
The
35-year-old pizza chain filed for bankruptcy because of restrictions on indoor dining in several U.S. states. It used the process to reduce its debt and closed several unprofitable locations. CPK exited bankruptcy in mid-November.
AP Photo/Paul Sakuma
Lord & Taylor
The
once-snazzy upscale retailer filed for bankruptcy just a year after it was bought for $75 million. Hopes of keeping some of its stores quickly collapsed with the brand announcing a month later it was shutting all of them down, ending a nearly 200-year run.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Tailored Brands
The brand,
which owns Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, filed for bankruptcy to cut down its debt. The filing followed a previous announcement that it was closing a third of its stores and cutting 20% of corporate positions. Tailored emerged from bankruptcy with a lighter debt load in December.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Stein Mart
The
third major discount retailer filed for bankruptcy and closed its 300 U.S. stores. The 112-year-old company blamed its failure on changing consumer habits and the pandemic, both of which "have caused significant financial distress on our business," its CEO said. The brand was bought by an investment firm in December with plans to relaunch online.
AP Photo/Tamara Lush
Century 21
Beloved by New Yorkers, the
department store chain shuttered its 13 locations ending a 60-year-old run. The company blamed the lack of payment on its business interruption insurance as the cause of its demise.
John Nacion/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Sizzler USA
The restaurant chain, which was one of the
country's first casual restaurant chains, filed for bankruptcy because of COVID-19 lockdowns that forced it to temporarily close its restaurants' dining rooms. The 62-year-old company said that it's using the bankruptcy process to reduce debt and renegotiate its leases.
AP Photo/Nick Ut
Ruby Tuesday
Another casual dining chain blamed the pandemic for its bankruptcy.
Ruby Tuesday said it's using the process to reduce its debt and operate as normally as possible. The privately held chain has closed roughly 200 locations within the past few years, with about 300 remaining globally.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Friendly's
The
East Coast diner chain best known for its "Fribble" milkshakes and sandwiches, filed for bankruptcy for the second time in less than a decade. It intends to "sell substantially all of its assets" to a private hedge fund company that owns other quick-service restaurants, including Red Mango and Souper Salad. Friendly's has about 130 locations left, down from the 400 it operated about a decade ago.
AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach
Guitar Center
The
61-year-old company, the biggest musical instrument retailer in the United States, had tried to stay afloat during the pandemic by offering virtual music lessons, but ultimately filed for bankruptcy. Stores like Guitar Center depend on people making discretionary purchases have been among the worst-hit retailers this year.
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File
Francesca's
Malls were dealt another blow with the bankruptcy of this woman's boutique. Francesca's is closing about a quarter of its 700 stores, and it's using the bankruptcy to obtain new financing and a possible sale.
AP Photo/Steven Senne
