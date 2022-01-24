Kary Osmond: Yes, a sandwich can be considered comfort food!

Tuna melts consist of tuna salad, tomato and cheese, then broiled until the cheese is melted and bubbly; to me, it’s comfort food.

My tuna salad recipe has lots of veggies in it. The red pepper, carrot and celery add a sweet crunch and color, the onion provides a little sharpness and the lemon juice and parsley add freshness. The addition of the veggies also makes two cans of tuna stretch farther, which means you can make more tuna melts

Open-Faced Tuna Melts

Serves 3 to 6

2 (6.5-ounce) cans tuna, drained

1 celery stalk, finely diced

1 carrot, grated

1/2 red bell pepper, finely diced

1/4 cup minced red onion

1/4 cup minced parsley

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt

Pepper

6 slices bread

1 cup diced tomato (about 2 small tomatoes)

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

1. Position oven rack about 6-inches from broiler. Preheat broiler.

2. In a bowl, break up tuna with a fork. Add celery, carrot, pepper, onion, parsley, mayonnaise, and lemon juice; mix until evenly moistened. Taste and season with a pinch of salt and pepper.

3. Arrange bread slices on a baking sheet and place under boiler until lightly toasted, about 30 seconds. Flip bread over and toast the other side. Remove from oven.

4. Divide tuna mixture evenly among toasted bread slices, top with tomato and cheese. Broil until cheese melts, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Tasty tips

Toast the bread slices before assembling so the tuna melts don’t end up soggy.

Dice the tomatoes so the sandwich is easier to eat.

(Kary Osmond is a Canadian recipe developer and former television host of the popular daytime cooking show “Best Recipes Ever.” Her easy recipes include helpful tips to guide you along the way, and her love of plant-based cooking offers healthy alternatives to some of your favorite dishes. Learn more at karyosmond.com.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0