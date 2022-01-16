Kary Osmond: Winner, winner chicken wing dinner!

Yes, you can buy a box of chicken wings and bake them in the oven. But, chances are, they’ve been fried, then frozen, and contain way too many ingredients. It’s just as easy to bake fresh chicken wings, and toss them in your favorite sauce, as it is to buy and bake premade chicken wings.

Once you’ve mastered this basic chicken wing recipe, you can have a lot of fun with it. You can marinate the chicken wings first, season them with your favorite seasonings, bread them, start them in the oven and finish them on the grill; the possibilities are endless.

Basic Baked Chicken Wings

Serves 2 to 3

2 pounds fresh chicken wings

Salt

Pepper

1. Adjust oven the rack to the middle position. Preheat oven to 425 F.

2. Spread chicken wings in a single layer on a parchment paper lined baking sheet.

3. Season chicken wings well with a pinch of salt and pepper.

4. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, turning wings halfway through.

5. Toss wings in your favorite sauce.

Try tossing your wings with:

Barbecue sauce

Tabasco and butter (finger-licking deliciousness)

Lime juice, lime zest, salt and pepper

Frank’s RedHot

Tasty tips

You don’t have to turn chicken wings half way through, but it does make them golden on both sides.

It’s easier to flavor your chicken wings in a big bowl, that way you can toss them in the sauce without making a mess.

Parchment paper keeps the chicken wings from sticking to the baking sheet. If you don’t have parchment paper, you can use foil or leave the baking sheet uncovered. Just make sure to spray the foil or pan with non-stick cooking spray so the wings don’t stick.

(Kary Osmond is a Canadian recipe developer and former television host of the popular daytime cooking show “Best Recipes Ever.” Her easy recipes include helpful tips to guide you along the way, and her love of plant-based cooking offers healthy alternatives to some of your favorite dishes. Learn more at karyosmond.com.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0