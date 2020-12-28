Kary Osmond: Vegan BLTs are so good, you won’t eat just one

Growing up, we had a holiday morning tradition: We ate bacon sandwiches on soft, squishy white bread while sipping orange juice and opening presents under the tree.

Although my eating habits have changed since then, and we’re entering a new year, I didn’t want this tradition to end with holidays of years past. So, I’ve made plant-based bacon sandwiches to enjoy anytime. They’re just as good — or even better! The veggie bacon gives the sandwich that smoky flavor. Top that with maple-mustard caramelized onions, tomato and peppery arugula lettuce, and I bet you can’t eat just one!

Vegan BLT sandwiches

Serves 3 to 6

For the caramelized onions:

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

2 medium onions, thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 teaspoon whole-grain Dijon mustard

For the sandwiches:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

6 strips veggie bacon

2 cups baby arugula lettuce

1 2 tomatoes, sliced (6 slices)

1/4 to 1/3 cup vegan mayonnaise

6 English muffins