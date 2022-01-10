Kary Osmond: This sweet and salty salad is packed with flavor

Here’s an easy salad recipe to kick off the new year! It’s salty, sweet and sour with a hint of spice, the traditional flavors that round out a Thai dish. It is easy to pull together and will have more flavor than any bagged Thai salad you’ll find at the supermarket.

Thai Beef Salad

Serves 4

1 (1 pound) flank steak

Salt

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon grated ginger

1 Thai red chili pepper, seeded and minced

1 cup thinly sliced cucumber

1/2 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1/2 cup roughly chopped cilantro

1/4 cup thinly sliced mint

1/4 cup thinly sliced shallot (about 1 shallot)

1 bag coleslaw mix

1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

2. Season the steak with salt, and grill covered until medium-rare (130 F), about 6 to 8 minutes.

3. Transfer steak to plate, tent loosely with foil, and let rest for 5 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, whisk lime juice, fish sauce, sesame oil, brown sugar, ginger, and chili in a large bowl. Add cucumber, red pepper, cilantro, mint, shallot, and coleslaw and toss well.

5. Thinly slice steak against the grain and add to salad.

Tasty tips

Substitute sliced red onion for shallot.

Substitute 1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes for Thai red chili pepper.

To ensure even cooking, allow your steak to stand at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes before grilling.

(Kary Osmond is a Canadian recipe developer and former television host of the popular daytime cooking show “Best Recipes Ever.” Her easy recipes include helpful tips to guide you along the way, and her love of plant-based cooking offers healthy alternatives to some of your favorite dishes. Learn more at karyosmond.com.)

