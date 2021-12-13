Kary Osmond: This plant-based sandwich satisfied my craving for fried bologna

I’m a sandwich lover. I could eat them for breakfast, lunch and dinner. However, since going plant-based, my options for sandwiches dramatically decreased. What I missed most was a fried bologna sandwich. Salty fried sandwich meat served between soft bread with yellow mustard.

To satisfy this craving, I bought a package of plant-based bologna. I kept my hopes low, so I wouldn’t be disappointed as I had never tried vegan sandwich meat before; but I was willing to give it a try, at least once. I fried a few veggie meat slices in my cast iron pan, and served it with mustard, vegan mayo and cheese, fresh baby spinach and a few slices of garlic dill pickles. Delish!

Veggie Bologna Sandwich

Serves 1

1 teaspoon olive oil

4 slices veggie bologna

2 slices bread

1 to 2 tablespoons vegan mayonnaise

2 teaspoons yellow mustard

1 vegan provolone cheese slice

3 dill pickle slices

Small handful baby spinach

1. Heat a frying pan over medium heat. Add olive oil and 4 slices of veggie bologna. Fry each slice until lightly browned on both sides. Remove from the pan and set aside.

2. Spread mayonnaise and mustard on both slices of bread. Top one slice of bread with fried bologna slices, dill pickle, vegan cheese, spinach and top with the remaining slice of bread. Enjoy immediately.

Tasty tips

Add some fun to this sandwich by adding a layer of plain chips. Once you try this, you’ll be hooked. It adds a salty crunch.

You can substitute yellow mustard for any kind of mustard, and baby spinach for any variety of salad greens.

(Kary Osmond is a Canadian recipe developer and former television host of the popular daytime cooking show “Best Recipes Ever.” Her easy recipes include helpful tips to guide you along the way, and her love of plant-based cooking offers healthy alternatives to some of your favorite dishes. Learn more at karyosmond.com.)

