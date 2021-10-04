Kary Osmond: This pasta recipe needs only a few ingredients and is easy to master

If you’re looking for a pasta dish that’s comforting and easy to make, look no further. It features a traditional pasta sauce recipe found in most Italian cookbooks, made by simmering garlic in olive oil to make a simple sauce known as aglio e olio. Serve with a basic green salad or sauteed greens like rapini.

Spaghetti with Olive Oil and Garlic Sauce

Serve 3 to 4

1 tablespoon plus 1/2 teaspoon salt

1 pound spaghetti

1/2 cup olive oil

1/3 cup minced garlic, about 5 gloves

1/3 cup minced fresh Italian parsley

Pepper

1. Heat a large pot of water over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of salt to boiling water then add the spaghetti, cook until pasta is al dente or according to package directions. Reserve 1/4 cup of pasta water just before draining the pasta. Drain pasta and set aside (do not rinse the pasta).

2. Meanwhile, heat a medium frying pan over low heat. Add olive oil and garlic, simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, taking care not to brown the garlic. Carefully stir in 2 tablespoons of reserved pasta water and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

3. Add in drained cooked pasta and parsley, and toss for 1 minute to coat well in sauce. Serve immediately with fresh ground black pepper.

Tasty tips

To add a little spice, add 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes before adding the pasta water.

This recipe is satisfying and simple, but to jazz it up, try serving with your favorite plant-based Parmesan cheese topper.

Capellini and linguine pasta will also go well with this sauce.

(Kary Osmond is a Canadian recipe developer and former television host of the popular daytime cooking show “Best Recipes Ever.” Her easy recipes include helpful tips to guide you along the way, and her love of plant-based cooking offers healthy alternatives to some of your favorite dishes. Learn more at karyosmond.com.)

