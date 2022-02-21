Kary Osmond: This gratin needs to be on your dinner table

You’ll love the flavors in this satisfying side dish. The onion adds to the slight sweetness of the celery root, while the Gruyere adds to its nuttiness. This is a decedent dish that smells delicious and comforting as it bakes. Just be sure to let it rest after it comes out of the oven. Cooling slightly will allow the cream to finish thickening.

Celery Root and Onion Gratin

1 tablespoon butter

2 medium celery roots, peeled, halved and thinly sliced (2 pounds)

2 cups thinly sliced onion (about 2 medium onions)

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic (about 2 cloves)

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup whipping cream (35% cream)

1 cup grated Gruyere cheese

1. Preheat oven to 400 F.

2. Butter an 11-by-7-inch glass baking dish.

3. Mix together celery root, onion, garlic, salt, pepper and whipping cream in a large bowl.

4. Pour celery root mixture into baking dish; and spread to an even thickness and gently press to compact. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake until top is golden brown, about 60 minutes. Allow to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Tasty Tips

It’s easier to mix the celery root and onion mixture with your hands. This will make sure the cream and garlic spread evenly throughout the onions and celery root.

A pinch of thyme or rosemary would be a nice addition to this recipe.

A mandolin and a slicing wheel on a food processor is a sure way to slice the onion and celery root quickly.

Remember, you must use whipping cream (35% cream). If you use a lower fat cream, it will curdle.

(Kary Osmond is a Canadian recipe developer and former television host of the popular daytime cooking show “Best Recipes Ever.” Her easy recipes include helpful tips to guide you along the way, and her love of plant-based cooking offers healthy alternatives to some of your favorite dishes. Learn more at karyosmond.com.)

