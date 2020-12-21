Kary Osmond: Simple pantry soup is quick and long-lasting

I am addicted to soup. I love making a big batch at the beginning of the week and enjoying it throughout for lunch when deadlines are hectic. It’s also a great way to use up veggies in the crisper.

To speed up the cooking time, I’m making this soup in an electric pressure cooker; it gives the soup a big flavor and makes the soup a breeze to cook.

Pantry Vegetable Soup

Serves 6 to 8

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 onions, finely diced

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

2 celery stalks, sliced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

6 cups water or low-sodium vegetable stock

4 cups cauliflower florets

2 tomatoes, diced

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 sprig rosemary

1 sprig of thyme

1 bay leaf

1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 cups broccoli florets

1/2 cup macaroni pasta

1. Set Instant Pot to “saute” and add oil, onion, carrot, celery and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion softens, about 5 minutes. Add water or vegetable stock, cauliflower, tomatoes, chickpeas, rosemary, thyme, bay leaf, salt and pepper; stir to combine.

2. Secure lid and set pressure release to “sealing.” Select the pressure cook setting at high pressure and set the cook time for 12 minutes. When finished, carefully turn the steam valve to the venting position to release the pressure.

3. Add in broccoli florets, secure lid again and set pressure release to “sealing.” Select the pressure cook setting at high pressure and set the cook time for 1 minute. When finished, carefully turn the steam valve to the “venting” position to release the pressure. Discard herbs, season to taste with salt and pepper

4. Meanwhile, cook the macaroni pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

5. To serve, fill each bowl with a bit of cooked macaroni pasta, then ladle the soup into each bowl.

Tasty tips

You can make this recipe without a pressure cooker; just saute the ingredients in a large pot, then add your broth, remaining vegetables, beans, herbs and seasoning. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium and simmer until the veggies are tender.

Cooking the macaroni separately keeps it al dente.

(Kary Osmond is a Canadian recipe developer and former television host of the popular daytime cooking show “Best Recipes Ever.” Her easy recipes include helpful tips to guide you along the way, and her love of plant-based cooking offers healthy alternatives to some of your favorite dishes. Learn more at karyosmond.com.)

