Kary Osmond: Roasted Brussels sprouts are perfect for a cool fall weekend

We recently visited a craft brewery to try some of their Oktoberfest beer and salty snacks. There were pretzels with mustard, French fries with mayo and ketchup, Schnitzel on a bun and fried Brussels sprouts tossed in a cider vinaigrette. All perfect sampling for a cool fall Sunday.

I usually only roast my Brussels sprouts with olive oil, salt and pepper, but tossing them in a vinaigrette takes them to a whole new level that pairs well with this cabbage-like green.

Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Cider Vinaigrette

Serves 4

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

5 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon maple syrup

Salt

Pepper

1. Preheat the oven to 425 F.

2. In a bowl, combine Brussels sprouts, 2 tablespoons olive oil and salt. Toss until sprouts are coated and spread on a baking sheet. Place in the oven and roast for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the sprouts are tender and the edges are golden.

3. In the same bowl you prepped the Brussels sprouts in, add and whisk together 3 tablespoons olive oil, the apple cider vinegar, maple syrup and a pinch of salt and pepper. Add in roasted Brussels sprouts, and toss to combine. Serve immediately.

Tasty tips

This recipe can easily be made in an air fryer. Preheat the air fryer to 400 F. Place Brussels sprouts in the air fryer basket with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Fry for 15 minutes, tossing the sprouts half way through.

White wine vinegar can be substituted for cider vinegar.

(Kary Osmond is a Canadian recipe developer and former television host of the popular daytime cooking show “Best Recipes Ever.” Her easy recipes include helpful tips to guide you along the way, and her love of plant-based cooking offers healthy alternatives to some of your favorite dishes. Learn more at karyosmond.com.)

