Kary Osmond: Need a quick appetizer? Look no further.

This is a perfect appetizer for a last-minute get-together. It’s so delicious, your guests will be asking for the recipe. Serve with a crisp white wine.

Grilled Bread with Ricotta and Honey

Serves 2 to 4

1 cup ricotta

2 teaspoons honey

2 teaspoons olive oil, plus extra for grilling bread

Salt

Cracked black pepper

4 slices rustic Italian bread, cut in half

1. Whisk together ricotta, honey and 1 teaspoon olive oil in a bowl. Place in a decorative jar, drizzle in the remaining olive oil, and season with a pinch of salt and pepper.

2. Preheat grill over medium heat.

3. Brush bread with olive oil and grill until toasted, about 2 to 3 minutes, turning half way through. Serve with sweetened ricotta.

Tasty tip: You can substitute Italian bread for a sliced baguette.

(Kary Osmond is a Canadian recipe developer and former television host of the popular daytime cooking show “Best Recipes Ever.” Her easy recipes include helpful tips to guide you along the way, and her love of plant-based cooking offers healthy alternatives to some of your favorite dishes. Learn more at karyosmond.com.)

