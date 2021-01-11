Kary Osmond: Maple Dijon Brussels Sprouts

Did you know that Brussels sprouts are a member of the cabbage family? They’re like tiny cabbages filled with vitamins A and C and loaded with fiber. And if you’ve never seen how they grow on a stalk, make sure to get out to a farmers market this summer to check it out; it’s super cool.

Brussels sprouts have become so trendy in the past few years, gone are the days of your grandmother’s over boiled sprouts, which is the reason my father, who still to this day, won’t eat anything green. Now they’re served tender-crisp, either roasted, broiled, sauteed or fried. Or shredded and served raw with an addictive vinaigrette.

Maple Dijon Brussels Sprouts

Serves 2 to 4

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup chopped pecans

1. In a small bowl, mix together Dijon mustard, maple syrup and soy sauce. Set aside.