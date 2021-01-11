Kary Osmond: Maple Dijon Brussels Sprouts

Did you know that Brussels sprouts are a member of the cabbage family? They’re like tiny cabbages filled with vitamins A and C and loaded with fiber. And if you’ve never seen how they grow on a stalk, make sure to get out to a farmers market this summer to check it out; it’s super cool.
Brussels sprouts have become so trendy in the past few years, gone are the days of your grandmother’s over boiled sprouts, which is the reason my father, who still to this day, won’t eat anything green. Now they’re served tender-crisp, either roasted, broiled, sauteed or fried. Or shredded and served raw with an addictive vinaigrette.
Maple Dijon Brussels Sprouts
Serves 2 to 4
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans
1. In a small bowl, mix together Dijon mustard, maple syrup and soy sauce. Set aside.
2. Heat a 12-inch cast iron pan over medium heat until hot, then add the oil and coat the bottom of the pan. Add in the Brussels sprouts, salt and pepper. Spread the sprouts into a single layer and cook undisturbed for 5 minutes. Stir, and cook for another 4 minutes until tender crisp and browned. Add in the pecans and cook for 1 minute. Remove from the heat. Add in the sauce and stir, making sure to coat all the sprouts. Enjoy!
Tasty tips
- Choose sprouts that are roughly the same size, so they cook at the same rate
- You can cook this recipe in the oven instead. Heat the oven to 450 F. Toss the sprouts and oil in a bowl, then spread out on a baking sheet. Roast for 10 minutes, then add in the pecans and roast for another minute. Remove from the oven and pour the sauce over the sprouts.
(Kary Osmond is a Canadian recipe developer and former television host of the popular daytime cooking show “Best Recipes Ever.” Her easy recipes include helpful tips to guide you along the way, and her love of plant-based cooking offers healthy alternatives to some of your favorite dishes. Learn more at karyosmond.com.)