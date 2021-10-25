Kary Osmond: Make a bean stew that has an all-day taste in a fraction of the time

With the leaves changing color and the weather getting colder, it’s the perfect time to make a hearty stew. This one uses a handful of warm earthy spices, a variety of legumes to fill you up and an electric pressure cooker to speed up the process. I love using my Instant Pot for bean soups; it makes the beans super tender and gives the final dish an all-day simmered taste in a fraction of the time.

Mexican Bean Stew

Serves 4 to 6

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 white onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 red finger chili, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ground coriander

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 to 2 teaspoons salt

3 cups water

1 (15.5-ounce) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15.5-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup red lentils, rinsed

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 lime, juiced

1. Set Instant Pot to “Saute” and add oil and onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion softens, about 5 minutes. Add in garlic and chili pepper, cook and stir for 1 minute. Add coriander, cumin, cinnamon, oregano, smoked paprika and salt, cook and stir for 1 minute.

2. Deglaze the pan with water, stirring to release any bits from the bottom of the pan. Add in kidney beans, chickpeas, lentils, tomato paste and soy sauce.

3. Secure lid and set pressure release to sealing. Select the pressure cook setting to high pressure and set the cook time for 12 minutes.

4. Once the 12-minute timer has completed and beeped, allow a natural pressure release for 5 minutes and then switch the Pressure Release knob from Sealing to Venting to release the remaining steam. Once the toggle on the top of the machine drops, open the pot and stir. Season to taste with salt and a squeeze of fresh lime juice.

Tasty tips

Add your lime juice just before you ready to serve; it will brighten the flavor of the stew

Make a batch of this soup, portion and freeze for a quick meal during the week.

This recipe can easily be done on your stove top. Make as you would a typical bean chili recipe.

(Kary Osmond is a Canadian recipe developer and former television host of the popular daytime cooking show “Best Recipes Ever.” Her easy recipes include helpful tips to guide you along the way, and her love of plant-based cooking offers healthy alternatives to some of your favorite dishes. Learn more at karyosmond.com.)

