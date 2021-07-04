Kary Osmond: Grilled asparagus is a delicious summer side

I went to a friend’s house for dinner recently, and one of the side dishes she made was marinated and grilled leeks. Her recipe was so simple: Toss halved leeks in olive oil, soy sauce, garlic powder and freshly cracked black pepper, and grill until tender and sweet.

This marinade is versatile; it will work on most veggies that work well on the grill such as peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, onions and, my favorite, asparagus. And with asparagus in season right now, this is the perfect recipe to enhance its sweet flavor.

Asparagus on the grill can be tricky; there’s a good chance you’ll lose a few to the fire. If you have a grill pan, use it. If not, another way to make flipping asparagus simple is to skewer asparagus in bunches like you’re making little rafts.

Grilled Asparagus

Serves 4

1 1/2 to 2 pounds asparagus, trimmed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.

2. In a roasting dish, combine olive oil, garlic powder, soy sauce and pepper. Add asparagus, toss to combine.