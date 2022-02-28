Kary Osmond: Garlic shrimp can be served as an appetizer or as part of a full meal

Here’s the perfect recipe to serve at your next get-together. It’s quick and delicious. The shrimp takes in all the wonderful flavors of the garlic and has a bit of zip with the added chili flakes. Not only is this a stellar appetizer, but can be served with rice or salad as a meal.

Garlic Shrimp

Serves 3 to 4

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon minced garlic (about 2 garlic cloves)

1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes

1 pound shrimp, 16 to 20 count, peeled, deveined and tail left on

Salt

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

4 lemon wedges

1. Melt butter in a large nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat.

2. Add garlic and chili flakes; cook and stir for 1 minute.

3. Add shrimp and a pinch of salt; cook and stir until shrimp is pink and opaque, about 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Stir in parsley, and plate with lemon wedges.

(Kary Osmond is a Canadian recipe developer and former television host of the popular daytime cooking show “Best Recipes Ever.” Her easy recipes include helpful tips to guide you along the way, and her love of plant-based cooking offers healthy alternatives to some of your favorite dishes. Learn more at karyosmond.com.)

