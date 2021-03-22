Kary Osmond: Add some spice to your meal with these cumin roasted potatoes

Seasoning potatoes with cumin and smoked paprika makes this side dish irresistible. It’s the perfect dish to accompany your favorite breakfast scramble, sandwich or a baby green salad.

To cook these potatoes to perfection, par cook the potatoes in boiling water, toss them in oil and a spice mixture which consists of cumin seed, fennel seed, some chili flakes for heat, garlic and salt. As the seeds roast with the potatoes their flavors intensify as they toast up.

Cumin Roasted Potatoes

Serves 3 to 4

2 teaspoons salt

5 large potatoes, diced into 1-inch cubes

2 teaspoons cumin seed

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili flakes

1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 lemon zested and juiced

1. Preheat the oven to 425 F.

2. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat.

3. Add salt and potatoes, cook uncovered for 7 minutes, or until partially cooked. Drain into a colander and give them a few shakes to rough up the edges.