Kary Osmond: A big batch of Instant Pot chickpeas will last for multiple meals

I find that the more plant-based meals I make, the more cans of chickpeas I use. Canned chickpeas are convenient and a relatively cheap source of protein and fiber. However, my grocery bags are getting heavier with the amount of canned beans I’m bringing home.

So, this week I tried cooking a big batch of dried chickpeas in my electric pressure cooker and had great success; plus, I saved a few dollars as dried beans are less expensive than canned. I made a big batch, froze them in small batches and placed them in a container in the freezer so they’re ready to be used for any upcoming recipes.

Instant Pot Dried Chickpeas

Makes about 9 cups of cooked chickpeas

3 cup dried chickpeas

Water

2 teaspoons salt

1. Pick through the dried chickpea and remove anything that doesn’t look like a chickpea.

2. Place dried chickpeas in a large bowl or the insert from the pressure cooker and cover with enough cold water to cover the beans by 3 inches. Allow to soak on the counter overnight.

3. The next day, drain and rinse the chickpeas.

4. Place the soaked chickpeas in the pressure cooker with salt and 8 cups of water.

5. Secure lid and set the pressure release knob to sealing. Select the pressure cook setting to high pressure and set the cook time for 10 minutes.

6. Once the 10-minute timer has completed and beeped, allow for a 10-minute natural pressure release, then switch the pressure release knob to venting to release any remaining steam.

7. Open pot, drain chickpeas. Place chickpeas on a baking sheet in one even layer; you may need two baking sheets. Then place in the freezer for a few hours to freeze. Once frozen you can place chickpeas in a resealable bag or container and store in the freezer until needed.

Tasty tips

I like to individually freeze my chickpeas so I can grab what I need, but you can freeze the chickpeas together in 2-cup portions and skip the baking sheet freezing step.

By cooking them yourself you can control the level of doneness: more well done for soups, curries and hummus and more toothsome for salads. Play around with the timing.

(Kary Osmond is a Canadian recipe developer and former television host of the popular daytime cooking show “Best Recipes Ever.” Her easy recipes include helpful tips to guide you along the way, and her love of plant-based cooking offers healthy alternatives to some of your favorite dishes. Learn more at karyosmond.com.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0