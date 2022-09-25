 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Jewish holiday recipes for everyone to try

  • 0

Buzz60’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us what not to cook in your Instant Pot.

Stacker compiled a list of 15 global Jewish holiday recipes and their histories from Allrecipes.com, news reports, Jewish historical sites, and Jewish recipe developers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

6 tips for eating more mindfully

6 tips for eating more mindfully

Instead of shoveling food into your mouth at your desk, mindful eating challenges you to slow down, take a break, and focus on the food in front of you.

The Kitchn: Mom’s Cheddar Swirl Bread

The Kitchn: Mom’s Cheddar Swirl Bread

When caring for small children, it is nearly impossible to focus on any task for longer than 30 minutes — but this bread recipe is made to fit into that sort of schedule. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Is honesty always the best policy when dating?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News