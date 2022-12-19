JeanMarie Brownson: This quintessential holiday flavor adds warmth to your dessert

The sweet, spicy aroma of warm ginger, cloves and cinnamon undoubtedly is the quintessential scent of the holiday season. We’re not talking perfumed candles. More genuinely, ginger bread cookies or ginger cake.

A trio of gingers, fresh, dried and crystallized ginger, pack a punch in the simple cake recipe that follows. Coffee powder and fresh black pepper add a warm glow, while dark brown sugar and raisins contribute earthy notes along with their sweetness.

Fresh ginger, grated finely (no need to peel) on a Microplane grater delivers both flavor and a pop of heat. Alternatively, save time by substituting ginger puree sold in squeeze tubes in the refrigerated section of the produce aisle. Tiny bits of crystallized ginger prove welcome in the batter, but are optional.

A generous amount of syrup, made from agave syrup and molasses, helps keep the cake moist for a week or more. Refrigerate the cake for a day before serving. Cut squares of the cake and microwave them briefly (15 to 20 seconds) to warm them slightly. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of fresh ginger ice cream.

Ginger Spice Cake with Maple Ginger Ice Cream

Makes one 8-inch square cake

Note: You can double the recipe to fit a 13-by 9-inch baking pan or a 10-inch round springform pan (increase baking time to 70 minutes).

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup each: granulated sugar, packed dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon instant espresso powder

3/4 teaspoon each, ground: cinnamon, ginger

1/2 teaspoon each: baking powder, baking soda, salt

A generous 1/4 teaspoon each, ground: cloves, nutmeg, black pepper

1/2 cup finely chopped pecans, optional

1/2 cup dark raisins

2 or 3 tablespoons finely chopped crystallized ginger, optional but delicious

2 large eggs

2/3 cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream

1/2 cup grapeseed or vegetable oil

2 to 3 tablespoons grated fresh ginger or 3 to 4 tablespoons refrigerated ginger puree

For the syrup:

3 tablespoons dark agave syrup or honey

2 tablespoons light molasses (not blackstrap)

Maple ginger ice cream (see recipe) OR vanilla ice cream OR softly whipped cream

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8-inch square cake pan.

2. Whisk together flour, sugars, espresso powder, cinnamon, ginger, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cloves, nutmeg and black pepper in a large bowl until lump-free. Stir in pecans, raisins and crystallized ginger, being sure raisins are well coated.

3. Mix eggs in a medium-size bowl. Whisk in yogurt until smooth. Whisk in oil and grated fresh ginger or ginger puree.

4. Using a large spoon or rubber spatula, gently stir egg mixture into flour mixture. Mix just until flour is moistened. Scrape into prepared pan. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean, 30 to 40 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes.

5. Make the syrup while the cake cools, mix agave syrup, molasses and 3 tablespoons water in a measuring glass. Microwave on high (100% power), until hot, about 30 seconds. Slowly brush the hot syrup mixture over the top of the cake. Let cake cool completely. Refrigerate covered up to several days.

6. Serve cake cut into small squares. If desired, warm each piece for 20 or 30 seconds in the microwave oven. Serve with a scoop of ice cream or dollop of whipped cream.

Maple Ginger Ice Cream

Makes 1 quart

Note: This amount of ice cream base works well in the freezer bowl style of ice cream maker. If you have a larger machine, or crank-style ice cream maker, you can double the recipe.

1 1/2 cups half-and-half

3/4 cup maple sugar or granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons refrigerated ginger puree

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon maple extract or rum extract, optional

1. Put half-and-half and sugar in a small saucepan. Heat over medium-low heat until sugar is completely dissolved, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.

2. Stir in cream, ginger, vanilla and maple extracts. Refrigerate until very cold, several hours or overnight.

3. Freeze in ice cream maker according to manufacturer’s directions, allowing at least 30 minutes churning time. Then, scrape the ice cream into a covered container. Freeze at least 30 minutes before serving.

(JeanMarie Brownson is a James Beard Award-winning author and the recipient of the IACP Cookbook Award for her latest cookbook, “Dinner at Home.” JeanMarie, a chef and authority on home cooking, Mexican cooking and specialty food, is one of the founding partners of Frontera Foods. She co-authored three cookbooks with chef Rick Bayless, including “Mexico: One Plate at a Time.” JeanMarie has enjoyed developing recipes and writing about food, travel and dining for more than four decades.)