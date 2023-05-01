We had our first taste of breakfast migas at the Austin Diner many years ago. Ever since, the indulgent, filling and slightly spicy plate of eggs scrambled with broken tortillas, regularly appears on our brunch table.

This Mother’s Day, we strongly suggest loved ones brew up some strong coffee with a pinch of cinnamon and a piece of orange rind. Then, start the chopping and commence scrambling.

Migas, meaning crumbs, likely arrived in Texas as an import from Spain where they use up leftover bread by frying it in oil and scrambling in a few eggs. Tortillas prove popular in Texas — so it makes sense that this rustic dish would utilize leftover tortillas. The dish reminds us of our favorite Mexican almuerzo (lunch) dish: Chilaquiles (leftover tortilla chips softened in brothy sauce and topped with fresh garnishes).

The best migas showcase creamy eggs along with the bits and pieces of tortilla stirred into them. For ease on brunch day, we use packaged hearty thick corn tortilla chips from a local shop. Chipotle chile adds its smoky characteristic; use a bit of pureed canned chile or a chipotle-forward hot sauce or dried ground chile.

This recipe should be the starting point for creativity. For example, replace the chicken with cooked chorizo sausage or shredded cooked beef or pork. Swap out the smoky chipotle chile with pickled or fresh jalapeno. Try fresh mozzarella or shredded Chihuahua cheese in place of queso fresco. A handful or two of fresh chopped spinach or baby kale leaves makes an attractive addition. You get the idea. Just don’t omit the tortilla chips or you won’t be making migas.

Serve migas with a side of cheesy refried beans. Slices of papaya or melon, doused with fresh lime juice, tame the heat.

Remember that whenever you are cooking eggs, all the ingredients should be prepped and ready before you turn on the stove. Set the table. Mom will surely smile.

Chipotle Chicken Migas with Red Pepper

Makes 4 to 6 servings

4 thin boneless skinless chicken breast cutlets, about 1 pound total

Salt, freshly ground black pepper

Smoked paprika

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 medium-size sweet or Vidalia onion, chopped

1 cup sliced baby bella or button mushrooms

1/2 cup chopped bottled roasted red bell peppers

1/2 cup drained diced canned tomato

1 tablespoon pureed canned chipotle chile or chipotle hot sauce to taste or ½ teaspoon chipotle chile powder

8 large eggs

1/4 cup half-and-half

2 cups coarsely crumbled homestyle or other hearty corn tortilla chips (about 4 ounces)

1/2 to 3/4 cup crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese

For serving:

Chopped fresh cilantro

Diced ripe avocado

Refried beans, warmed

Tomato salsa

1. Season chicken on both sides with salt, pepper and smoked paprika. Heat oil in a large 12-inch nonstick or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add chicken in a single, uncrowded layer and cover with a splatter guard. Cook until golden, about 3 minutes; flip and brown the other side, about 2 minutes. Remove to a plate.

2. Add onion and mushrooms to the pan. Saute until onion is crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in red pepper, tomato and chile. Cook until juices have evaporated, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat. (You can do this up to 30 minutes in advance.)

3. Shortly before serving, slice chicken thinly. Whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, 2 tablespoons water and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Stir in the tortilla chips to moisten them.

4. Heat the onion mixture in the pan over medium heat until sizzling. Add the egg mixture. Reduce the heat to medium-low; gently scramble the eggs with a heatproof spatula. When eggs are nearly set, stir in the cheese and chicken. Continue gently moving around the egg curds until set but still moist, for a total cooking time of about 5 minutes.

5. Remove to heated serving plates. Serve topped with chopped cilantro and diced avocado. Spoon a pile of refried beans on plates. Pass the salsa.

(JeanMarie Brownson is a James Beard Award-winning author and the recipient of the IACP Cookbook Award for her latest cookbook, “Dinner at Home.” JeanMarie, a chef and authority on home cooking, Mexican cooking and specialty food, is one of the founding partners of Frontera Foods. She co-authored three cookbooks with chef Rick Bayless, including “Mexico: One Plate at a Time.” JeanMarie has enjoyed developing recipes and writing about food, travel and dining for more than four decades.)