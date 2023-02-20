A cook can rest easy when the pantry and the refrigerator contain ingredients for a pot full of homemade soup. During cold weather, dried mushrooms, thick-skinned squash and refrigerated spice purees facilitate many variations of a hearty, warm soup.

For a satisfying creamy vegan soup, simmer dried black or shiitake mushrooms with a few standard vegetables, a piece of ginger and an optional piece of seaweed for a deeply-flavored soup starter. Then add chunks of butternut squash and a squeeze of ginger or lemongrass puree, and cook until the squash is fall-apart tender. An immersion blender renders it all into velvety goodness.

Mushroom stock adds the umami satisfaction of a meat or poultry-based broth without the animal component. You also can use packaged mushroom broth, such as the one from Pacific Foods, or the concentrated mushroom base from Better Than Bouillon. Hold off on adding salt until you’ve tasted the soup.

As for that difficult-to-cut-up butternut squash, you have options. Of course, you can (carefully) tackle the squash with a large knife and cutting board. Pre-diced cubes of butternut squash, sold in the refrigerated section of the produce department remove the hassle. Use this pre-cut vegetable within a day or so of purchasing to avoid spoilage. Cubes of frozen diced butternut are a standard freezer staple in my house — buy several bags — you’ll find many uses for this convenient item.

When time allows, whirl together a fresh condiment from roasted poblano, cilantro and mint. A swirl of the puree enhances the soup with a refreshing green brightness. The condiment can be made a day or two in advance and kept tightly covered in the refrigerator.

The soup reheats well. If desired, add a few tablespoons of coconut cream or heavy whipping cream for a luxurious soup.

For a fast pumpkin soup, substitute two cans (15 ounces each) pure pumpkin puree for the squash and reduce cooking time to 20 minutes.

Mushroom-Ginger Stock

Makes 2 quarts

18 dried shiitake mushroom caps, about 1 ounce OR 10 dried black mushroom caps

1/2 small onion, diced

1 carrot, trimmed, diced

1 rib celery, trimmed, diced

2 slices 1/4-inch thick fresh ginger

1 small piece kombu seaweed, optional

1. Put all ingredients into a large saucepan. Add 2 1/2 quarts of water. Heat to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, party covered, stirring often, 45 to 60 minutes. Strain well. Refrigerate covered up to a few days or freeze up to several months.

Butternut Soup with Roasted Poblano-Mint Condiment

Makes 6 servings

1 large onion, diced

2 medium carrots, trimmed, chopped

1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil

2 or 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

8 cups diced fresh butternut squash OR 2 bags (16 ounces each) frozen butternut squash

1 quart mushroom broth

2 poblano peppers

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves or 2 teaspoons dried mint

1 1/4 teaspoons salt

2 tablespoons refrigerated ginger puree or lemongrass puree OR a combination

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Crisp croutons, for garnish

1. Saute carrots and onion in 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large Dutch oven or deep saucepan until soft, about 10 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute. Stir in squash and saute 5 minutes.

2. Stir in broth. Heat to boil; reduce heat to simmer. Cook, stirring often, until squash is very tender, about 30 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, for roasted poblano-mint condiment, heat broiler. Put poblanos onto a baking sheet and set under broiler. Broil, turning often, until skins blister and blacken, about 10 minutes. Cool, then core and rinse off peel and seeds. Puree the roasted peppers with the 1/3 cup of remaining oil, cilantro and mint until smooth. Season with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt.

4. Puree soup with an immersion blender (or in small batches in a loosely covered blender) until smooth. Return to saucepan. Season soup with ginger puree, pepper and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt.

5. Serve soup in warm bowls with a generous swirl of the poblano-mint condiment. Top with croutons.

(JeanMarie Brownson is a James Beard Award-winning author and the recipient of the IACP Cookbook Award for her latest cookbook, “Dinner at Home.” JeanMarie, a chef and authority on home cooking, Mexican cooking and specialty food, is one of the founding partners of Frontera Foods. She co-authored three cookbooks with chef Rick Bayless, including “Mexico: One Plate at a Time.” JeanMarie has enjoyed developing recipes and writing about food, travel and dining for more than four decades.)