The husband questions a recipe featuring oatmeal. Boring, he says. Challenge accepted.

Baking oats over a layer of buttery cinnamon apples proves the opposite of mundane. In fact, some fans (daughter and son) posit this slightly sweet breakfast recipe just might stand in for dessert. Especially if served with a scoop of whipped cream or ice cream.

The baked oatmeal can be made in advance and reheated in the pan or in small portions in shallow bowls. Change up the apples for diced pears, pineapple or peaches. Frozen berries or sliced fruit work here too; simply cook them from frozen and adjust microwave cooking time as needed for tenderness. Oat milk adds a lovelier oat flavor, but feel free to use any milk you have on hand.

Hot cereal can be exciting too. Just take a taste of creamy oats seasoned with Spicewalla Golden Milk seasoning (made from turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, black pepper, nutmeg and roasted coriander from www.spicewallabrand.com) in place of the predictable cinnamon. Breakfast transformed.

In addition, the following creamy hot oatmeal recipe can be made several days in advance, making this the ideal cereal to tote to the office. Enjoy cold with a splash of cold milk, or reheat in the microwave adding milk as desired. Dried fruit can be added to the cereal near the end of the cooking time.

The most important advice I can offer when cooking oats, from simple breakfast fare to baked goods: Always use old-fashioned oats. Quick-cooking oats do not deliver the same results — they taste bland and quickly become mushy. Steel cut oats offer a completely different eating experience; they reheat well after their initial cooking (follow package directions) — try them in the creamy oatmeal recipe that follows.

Baked Apple and Cinnamon Oats

Makes 6 servings

2 large apples, peeled, cored, diced OR 2 cups diced pear or pineapple

1/2 cup raisins or chopped dried apricots or a combination

1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups oat milk or other milk as desired

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 cups old-fashioned oats

More oat milk for serving

1. Put apples, raisins, brown sugar, butter, cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in an 8-by-8-inch microwave-and oven-safe baking dish. Microwave on high (100% power), stirring often, until apples are fork-tender, 4 to 5 minutes.

2. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Mix oat milk, egg, vanilla and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium-sized bowl. Stir in oats. Pour oat mixture over apple mixture. Bake until golden brown and set, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Serve warm in small bowls with a spoonful or two of milk.

Golden Creamy Hot Oatmeal

Makes 6 servings

Note: You can substitute unsweetened coconut cream for the heavy cream and unsweetened non-dairy milk for the dairy items below.

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 1/2 cups milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups old-fashioned oats

1 teaspoon Golden Milk seasoning (or 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg and turmeric)

For serving:

Milk or nondairy milk

Sliced ripe banana and/or blueberries

Maple sugar, maple syrup, honey or agave syrup, optional

Mint sprig for garnish, optional

1. Put cream and 1 1/2 cups milk into a large, deep saucepan. Add 2 cups water and salt. Heat over medium heat to a boil. Stir in oats. Simmer, partly covered, stirring often, until oats are tender but not mushy, about 8 minutes. Stir in seasoning or its substitute. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes.

2. Spoon into a container and refrigerate covered up to several days.

3. To serve, spoon a portion into a heatproof bowl. Drizzle with milk. Microwave on high (100% power), until warm, 1 to 2 minutes. Top with sliced bananas and/or blueberries. Microwave until hot, about 1 minute more. Serve with desired sweetener. Garnish with mint.

