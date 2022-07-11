JeanMarie Brownson: Main-course salads are one-dish wonders

A well-made salad is a beautiful thing. We frequent a local restaurant that blends interesting lettuces with fresh cheese, homemade dressing and a chunk of roasted salmon or shreds of moist chicken. Homemade crispy onions and toasted pumpkin seeds make the dish crave-worthy. Especially on a warm summer evening.

At home, a fridge drawer stocked with a variety of lettuces and crumbled cheeses motivates a weeknight, one-dish wonder salad. Especially when there’s some leftover grilled chicken, fish or steak at the ready. Salads need never be boring; they are infinitely flexible.

Let’s start with the lettuces. I believe every lettuce at the supermarket deserves a turn in the salad bowl. Of course, tearing into a plastic bag saves time, but do try creating your own blend. I enjoy a mix of crunchy iceberg, or romaine, with spicy arugula, tender baby lettuces and soft butter lettuce. Burgundy red radicchio leaves and/or endive spears lend bitter notes that balance bright, soft greens.

Rinse greens in cold water and spin or pat dry. Store them in a covered container or plastic bag lined with a piece of paper towel in the refrigerator. Lettuces at the ready mean less waste.

Cold, crisp lettuces, tossed with freshly cut dill or cilantro, some good olive oil and a splash of lemon juice make a superb side salad.

For a nourishing main course, add protein, such as beans, cooked meat, poultry and fish, cheese, seared tofu or cooked eggs, to the greens. Crunchy fresh tidbits, such as thinly sliced radishes and diced cucumber prove complementary to buttery croutons, rich avocado, fried onions and toasted nuts.

Go easy on the dressing. Nothing ruins a salad more than excess dressing. Add small amounts of dressing to salad placed in a large bowl and toss with tongs to very lightly coat the greens.

A simple blend of oils and vinegars, with a spoonful of mustard and a generous shake of black pepper and salt tastes better than any commercially bottled vinaigrette. Consider mild tasting vegetable oils, such as safflower or sunflower to lighten up fruity olive oil. A splash of balsamic vinegar adds plenty of sweetness, and red or white vinegar (or fresh lemon juice) provides an acidic kick. The combination will keep a week or two in the refrigerator and requires only a few minutes at room temperature to warm the oils back into a liquid state.

Main course salad tips

1. Make your own vinaigrette — it’s so much fresher; purchase top quality, refrigerated creamy or yogurt-based dressings.

2. Clean and chill the leafy greens in advance so they are cold and crisp.

3. Add at least one protein for nutrition and satisfaction.

4. Cut crispy vegetables, such as peppers, radishes, celery into pieces no larger than 1/2 inch for easy eating.

5. Add one rich topping, such as avocado, cheese or soft-cooked eggs; the fat helps satisfy hunger and adds luscious mouthfeel.

6. Top with a customized crispy mixture, such as store-bought croutons, crispy onions, toasted nuts and seeds

Three Lettuce Salad with Roast Chicken and Crispy Bits

Makes 3 to 4 servings

Note: You’ll need a total of 8 loosely-packed cups of mixed salad greens.

Salad greens:

1/2 head iceberg lettuce or 1 small head romaine lettuce

3 to 4 loosely packed cups assorted baby salad greens

1 to 2 cups torn radicchio leaves or thinly sliced Belgian endive spears

Toppings:

4 radishes, trimmed, halved, thinly sliced, about 1/3 cup

1/2 seedless cucumber, halved, thinly sliced, about 1/2 cup

1/2 cup drained canned garbanzo beans

1/2 pound (about 3 cups) large shreds, sliced or chunks of roast chicken

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese or crumbled fresh goat cheese

1 small avocado, halved, pitted

1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh chives or green onion tops

Coarse sea salt, freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons each: extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup bottled Caesar dressing (or ranch dressing)

1/2 cup spicy, crunchy salad bits (see recipe)

1. Line a large covered container or food safe plastic bag with a piece of paper towel. Use a sharp knife to cut iceberg or romaine lettuce into large chunks. Place in a salad spinner basket; rinse under cold water then spin dry. Transfer to prepared container. Repeat to rinse and spin the baby lettuces and radicchio or endive. Add to the container with the iceberg lettuce. Refrigerate covered until very cold, at least 30 minutes, or up to 2 days.

2. Arrange the salad greens in a large, shallow serving bowl. Top with the radish slices and cucumber. Top with the beans, then chicken pieces and cheese. If desired, refrigerate covered with a damp towel for up to an hour.

3. To serve, thinly slice the avocado and arrange the slices over the salad. Sprinkle everything with chives, salt and pepper. Drizzle with the oil, then the vinegar. Dollop the Caesar dressing in small amounts over the salad. Sprinkle with the spicy, crunchy salad bits. Use tongs to gently moisten everything with the oil, vinegar and dressing.

Spicy, Crunchy Salad Bits

Makes 1 generous cup

2 tablespoons expeller pressed canola oil, safflower or sunflower oil

1 large or 2 small pita breads (3 to 4 ounces total), finely crumbled by hand or with a food processor

1/4 cup sliced almonds

2 tablespoons pine nuts or chopped pecans, optional

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1/2 to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes to taste

1/2 teaspoon coarse (kosher) salt

1. Heat a large (10-inch) well-seasoned cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add oil and crumbled pita bread; Cook and stir until bread starts to brown, about 4 minutes. Add remaining ingredients. Cook and stir until almonds are golden, 3 to 4 minutes more. Remove from heat and cool. Store in a covered container for up to three days.

(JeanMarie Brownson is a James Beard Award-winning author and the recipient of the IACP Cookbook Award for her latest cookbook, “Dinner at Home.” JeanMarie, a chef and authority on home cooking, Mexican cooking and specialty food, is one of the founding partners of Frontera Foods. She co-authored three cookbooks with chef Rick Bayless, including “Mexico: One Plate at a Time.” JeanMarie has enjoyed developing recipes and writing about food, travel and dining for more than four decades.)