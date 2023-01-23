 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JeanMarie Brownson: Impress your valentine with homemade chocolate crepes

  • 0
entree-crepes-20230123

This dreamy dessert is simply divine for the holiday.

 JeanMarie Brownson/TNS

Crepes, those ultra-thin French pancakes, deserve a spot in our Valentine’s Day chocolate dreams. Crepes cook in less than a minute, can be made days ahead, and taste great flavored with chocolate and a sprinkling of sugar or decadently filled with whipped cream.

A blender full of batter, made quickly from flour, milk and eggs, actually improves with a stay in the refrigerator so the flour absorbs the liquid. Melted butter is a last-minute addition to help create tender, lacey thin pancakes every time. The butter also functions to easily release the cooked pancake from the pan.

Speaking of pans, our decades-old steel crepe pan is a treasured item. Truth be told, these days I rely on a heavy-bottomed, nonstick 7-inch skillet. Zero fat is needed to cook the crepes — just the proper heat. Once the pan is thoroughly hot, the cooked crepe slides right out of the pan.

People are also reading…

Two tricky things about cooking crepes — knowing how much heat to use and how much batter per crepe. Work over medium to medium-high heat, adjusting it as you go along. Test for proper heat by adding a drop of water to the empty pan; it should evaporate upon contact.

Count on the first two crepes to be your practice material to learn how much batter you need. Use a measuring cup or ladle to add the batter to the hot pan; it should start cooking as soon as it hits the pan. Swirl the batter in the pan so it completely covers the bottom making a thin crepe. For the thinnest crepes, pour off any excess liquid back into the batter bowl.

It’s a bit of a dance between the stove, ladling in the batter and knowing when to flip the crepe. After the second side is cooked, you can stack cooked crepes on top of each other to keep them warm. Alternatively, cool the cooked crepes on a wire rack, then stack them in a covered container and refrigerate for several days.

For chocolate lovers, a few spoonfuls of unsweetened cocoa powder added to the batter turns out a milk chocolate-colored crepe. Fill that crepe with mocha whipped cream just before serving. Generous drizzles of warm chocolate sauce make this a dessert to impress.

Chocolate Crepes with Mocha Cream

Makes about 20 crepes

1 1/2 cups whole milk (or 1 cup nonfat milk and ½ cup half-and-half)

4 large eggs

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3 tablespoons sugar

Pinch salt

1/4 cup melted butter

Whipped mocha cream filling, see recipe

Bottled chocolate sauce or hot fudge sauce, warmed

Fresh berries, for garnish

Mint sprigs, for garnish

1. For the crepe batter, put milk and eggs into a blender and process to mix. Add flour, cocoa powder, sugar and salt. Process until smooth. Refrigerate covered (leave in the blender jar if desired) at least 30 minutes, or up to 1 day.

2. Stir the crepe batter well before using. Then stir in the melted butter.

3. To cook crepes, heat a 7-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until a drop of water evaporates on contact. Pour or ladle in a scant ¼ cup batter. Immediately swirl the pan to distribute the batter into a thin even layer. Tip the excess liquid batter back into the container. Then cook crepe just until golden on the bottom, 30 to 60 seconds. Carefully flip the crepe and cook the second side just long enough to color it, about 15 to 30 seconds.

4. Slide the crepe out onto a plate. Repeat to cook all the crepes. When cool, the crepes can be wrapped and kept in the refrigerator for several days. Crepes can be reheated in the microwave, a few at a time, on a plate for a few seconds.

5. To fill crepes, place one warm crepe on a serving plate and dollop several tablespoons of the whipped mocha cream filling over one half of the crepe. Fold the other side of the crepe over the filling. Repeat for a second filled crepe. Drizzle with warmed chocolate sauce and garnish with berries and mint.

Whipped Mocha Cream Filling

Makes enough to fill about 16 crepes

Note: This cream filling can be put into a pastry bag fitted with a star tip to pipe it into the crepes. Leftover filling tastes great on pancakes or French toast.

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup mascarpone cheese

1 1/2 tablespoons coffee-flavored liqueur or 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 teaspoons instant espresso powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1. Sift cocoa powder and sugar into a large mixing bowl to remove any lumps. Add cream, mascarpone, coffee liqueur, espresso powder and salt. Beat with electric mixer on low speed until everything is dissolved. Then beat on high until soft peaks form when the beaters are lifted.

2. Gently fold in yogurt.

3. Refrigerate up to several hours.

(JeanMarie Brownson is a James Beard Award-winning author and the recipient of the IACP Cookbook Award for her latest cookbook, “Dinner at Home.” JeanMarie, a chef and authority on home cooking, Mexican cooking and specialty food, is one of the founding partners of Frontera Foods. She co-authored three cookbooks with chef Rick Bayless, including “Mexico: One Plate at a Time.” JeanMarie has enjoyed developing recipes and writing about food, travel and dining for more than four decades.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EatingWell: This vegetarian chili is packed with flavor

EatingWell: This vegetarian chili is packed with flavor

This light, white vegetarian chili packs plenty of punch from poblanos and green chiles and is packed with fiber-rich beans and veggies. Top it with a bit of shredded cheese, a dollop of sour cream, sliced radishes, cilantro and diced avocado with a few wedges of lime on the side for a delicious whole meal in a bowl. 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil.

The Kitchn: Honeycomb candy is easy-peasy, crunchy perfection

The Kitchn: Honeycomb candy is easy-peasy, crunchy perfection

If an easy-peasy, crunchy candy dipped in chocolate sounds like your kind of good time, wowza— have I got a deliciously simple treat for you. Honeycomb, which goes by myriad whimsical names, is made with just four ingredients— sugar, syrup, baking soda, and cream of tartar— or five if you count the water. Some believe it first appeared in the 1940 s, but others claim it showed...

Seriously Simple: Stuffed potatoes are perfect one a cold day

Seriously Simple: Stuffed potatoes are perfect one a cold day

When you want something to warm up, what could be better than a crisp, fluffy baked potato? For me, it’ s a mashed stuffed potato studded with broccoli florets and crowned with a melted cheddar cheese topping. This is the dish you may want to eat on a chilly day: It’ s creamy, comforting and satisfying.

Seriously Simple: Stuffed potatoes are perfect one a cold day

Seriously Simple: Stuffed potatoes are perfect one a cold day

When you want something to warm up, what could be better than a crisp, fluffy baked potato? For me, it’ s a mashed stuffed potato studded with broccoli florets and crowned with a melted cheddar cheese topping. This is the dish you may want to eat on a chilly day: It’ s creamy, comforting and satisfying.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wired earbuds making a fashion comeback

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News