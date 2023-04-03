The inspiration for this stir-fry: curried noodles from our local takeout shop. The combination of crisp-crunchy vegetables with tender noodles pleases the whole family. For seasoning, simply mix bottled curry powder with chicken broth, garlic and ginger. I add shrimp for protein and offer hoisin-glazed tofu for even more lean, high-quality protein.

Interchange the vegetables based on availability. Crisp, fresh bean sprouts scarcely appear at our supermarket, so snappy peas stand in their stead. Bell peppers add crunch, as do canned baby corn and bamboo shoots. A shower of sliced green onions and cilantro add tons of freshness to the finished dish.

For curry powder (a blend of turmeric with other dried spices), know that the small jars sold in the supermarket will make a delicious dish. For more complex flavor, seek out small batch blends from online sites such as the super flavorful Madras curry powder from Spicewalla and the sweet curry powder from The Spice House. Heat levels in the blends vary from mild to quite spicy.

Noodles nestled in with the vegetables readily absorb the curry flavors. Almost any noodle works here, from rice noodles to egg noodles to Italian pastas. Happily, even suburban supermarkets stock rice noodles;some have the skinny variety we like for this dish. These noodles are about the size of Italian vermicelli or skinny spaghetti noodles--both of which work as fine substitutes.

As with any noodle dish, the final texture matters. They shouldn’t be crunchy or mushy. For the best results, cook the noodles in a large pot of salted water, tasting them as the timer clicks down, until they are toothsome with a bit of bite in the very center of the noodle. Then drain and add to the stir-fry just before serving.

Set the table and make a salad of thinly sliced cucumbers seasoned with rice vinegar and sesame oil. Then set the sauce and prepared ingredients near the stove. After about 15 minutes of concentrated cooking, dinner is ready.

Stir-Fried Curried Noodles with Shrimp and Tofu

Makes 4 main-course servings

Note: Make the hoisin tofu before you start stir-frying.

1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons each: curry powder, organic tamari (or light soy sauce)

2 tablespoons unsweetened rice wine, dry sherry or white vermouth

1 tablespoon each, finely chopped: garlic, fresh ginger

1 or 2 teaspoons agave syrup

1/2 teaspoon dark sesame oil

1 medium-size sweet onion, halved, very thinly sliced

1 1/2 cups thinly sliced assorted fresh mushroom caps, such as shiitake and cremini

1/2 each, thinly sliced: green bell pepper, yellow bell pepper

1 cup fresh snow peas or sugar snap peas, halved

1/2 of a 15-ounce can baby corn, drained, optional

1/2 of an 8-ounce can sliced bamboo shoots, rinsed

1 pound peeled and deveined large (26 to 30 count per pound) raw shrimp

6 to 8 ounces thin dried rice noodles OR vermicelli or thin spaghetti

3 tablespoons vegetable oil for stir-frying

Hoisin tofu, recipe follows

4 green onions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Hot sauce, such as sriracha, for serving

1. Mix broth, curry powder, tamari, wine, garlic, ginger, agave and sesame oil in a small bowl. Let stand.

2. Prepare the onion, mushrooms, bell peppers, peas, corn and bamboo shoots and set them near the stove. Pat shrimp dry.

3. Heat a large saucepan of water to boil. Add noodles and cook according to package directions until al dente (still some bite to the center of the noodle), usually 3 minutes for rice noodles, 10 minutes for vermicelli. Drain well.

4. Heat a well-seasoned wok or very large nonstick skillet until hot. Add 2 tablespoons of the oil, then add the sliced sweet onion, mushrooms, bell peppers and peas. Stir-fry until crisp tender, about 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

5. Heat another tablespoon of the oil in the pan. Add the shrimp and stir-fry 1 minute. Add the noodles, pepper mixture and sauce. Stir-fry to heat through and coat everything with sauce, about 2 minutes. Add the tofu, corn and bamboo shoots. Mix thoroughly. Sprinkle with green onions and cilantro. Serve with extra sriracha sauce if desired.

Hoisin Glazed Tofu

Makes 4 servings

2 tablespoons each: hoisin sauce, tamari (or light soy sauce)

1 tablespoon unsweetened rice wine, dry sherry or white vermouth

1 large clove garlic, crushed

1/4 teaspoon five-spice powder, optional

1 pound extra-firm organic tofu, drained

1. Heat broiler and position rack so it is 6 inches below the heat source. Mix hoisin, tamari, wine, garlic and five spice powder in a large bowl.

2. Pat tofu dry and slice into 3/4-inch thick slabs. Cut slabs into 3/4-inch cubes. Add to the bowl of sauce and stir gently to coat. Arrange on a foil-lined broiler pan or baking sheet.

3. Broil, 6 inches from the heat source, until glazed, about 5 minutes. Serve hot or at room temperature.

(JeanMarie Brownson is a James Beard Award-winning author and the recipient of the IACP Cookbook Award for her latest cookbook, “Dinner at Home.” JeanMarie, a chef and authority on home cooking, Mexican cooking and specialty food, is one of the founding partners of Frontera Foods. She co-authored three cookbooks with chef Rick Bayless, including “Mexico: One Plate at a Time.” JeanMarie has enjoyed developing recipes and writing about food, travel and dining for more than four decades.)