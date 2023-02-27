Make no mistake, country-style ribs are not really ribs. Instead, they are rib-size cuts from the shoulder end of the pork loin. The meaty pieces need less cooking time than ribs. Choose bone-in or boneless country ribs per your audience or availability. The bone-in ribs, unlike back ribs or spareribs, require a bit of eating dexterity to get all the juicy meat around the irregular shaped bones.

To season the ribs, use a generous amount of your favorite rub, preferably one with just a hint of sweetness. Or, make your own Mediterranean seasoning blend by mixing oregano and rosemary with spices and a touch of cinnamon. Alternatively, purchase a similar seasoning such as the Greektown Mediterranean Seasoning from The Spice House or Tammy’s Herbal Rub from John Henry’s.

Serve the herby pork ribs with a bright, creamy cucumber sauce reminiscent of tzatziki. Dunk pieces of the roast pork in the spicy cucumber sauce or spread the sauce over a warmed flatbread, top with diced pork and chopped tomatoes and onions for a wrap.

A winter-friendly salad such as halved tomatoes, chopped red onion, cucumber and feta cheese chunks drizzled with fruity olive oil makes a beautiful accompaniment.

If desired, split the ribs between two baking sheets and add halved small red potatoes, tossed with a little olive oil to the pans. The potatoes will roast nicely alongside the pork and absorb some of the delicious pan juice flavors.

Roasted Pork Country Ribs with Spicy Cucumber Sauce

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Note: If desired, swap in six large bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs for the pork. The cooking time is about the same.

2 tablespoons dried leaf oregano

2 teaspoons dried rosemary

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon each: onion powder, ground thyme

1/2 teaspoon each: garlic powder, cinnamon

2 1/2 boneless or 3 pounds bone-in pork country-style ribs

1 large seedless cucumber

2 cloves garlic

1 cup plain Greek yogurt, labneh or sour cream

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon cayenne, optional

4 to 6 naan breads or pocketless pita breads, warmed

1. Mix oregano, rosemary, 1 teaspoon of salt, onion powder, thyme, and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and cinnamon in a small dish. Place pork ribs on a shallow baking sheet. Sprinkle generously on all sides with the seasoning mix. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes or refrigerate covered for 1 day.

2. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Roast pork, turning once, until tender when pierced with the tip of a knife, 30 to 40 minutes. Internal temperature should be about 145 degrees.

3. Meanwhile, use the large holes on a 4-sided grater to shred the cucumber into a colander. Crush garlic into the cucumber. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let drain, pressing on cucumber occasionally, to extract some of the water, about 20 minutes. Use clean hands to squeeze the cucumber to extract more liquid, then place in a bowl. Stir in yogurt. Season with cumin and cayenne.

4. Serve pork with cucumber sauce and warmed naan.

(JeanMarie Brownson is a James Beard Award-winning author and the recipient of the IACP Cookbook Award for her latest cookbook, “Dinner at Home.” JeanMarie, a chef and authority on home cooking, Mexican cooking and specialty food, is one of the founding partners of Frontera Foods. She co-authored three cookbooks with chef Rick Bayless, including “Mexico: One Plate at a Time.” JeanMarie has enjoyed developing recipes and writing about food, travel and dining for more than four decades.)