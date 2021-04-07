 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It's National Beer Day. Here's a look at the best of each type of beer and how to pair them with food
0 comments
spotlight AP

It's National Beer Day. Here's a look at the best of each type of beer and how to pair them with food

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

April 7 is National Beer Day in the U.S.

To celebrate, here's a list of the 35 best beers and beer styles on the market today, according to BeerAdvocates' database. And if that's not enough, scroll further for advice on how to pair food and beer and a ranking of the best domestic beers.

The totally official, 100% correct domestic beer power rankings

Tribune News Service

The $22 Ironfire Outcast Dead Imperial Red Ale you like so much will not be found here.

For the purposes of this rankings, we have sampled and judged a large selection of popular domestic beers. We hereby present the unerring, unredacted and 100% correct L.A. Times Domestic Beer Power Rankings. Here we go:

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What Is a Fiddlehead?
Food and Cooking

What Is a Fiddlehead?

  • Updated

Fiddleheads are an example of a springtime delicacy with a short season. The shoots can be found at farmer's markets and grocery stores from April to June and they make a great addition to a variety of spring and summer meals.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News