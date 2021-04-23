Ingredient Spotlight: SPAM (and 5 SPAM recipes).

If you take a trip to Hawaii, SPAM is likely to appear in at least one of your meals. “A number of troops [from World War II] would come back through Hawaii from Asia-Pacific regions,” says Lillis. “The Hawaiians really took to the product and started incorporating it into many of their meals and still do that today.” According to Lillis, Hawaii is one of the largest consumers of SPAM in the United States, which is why it’s not odd to find SPAM in popular Hawaiian dishes. SPAM musubi, for example, is a slice of grilled SPAM on top of a block of rice and wrapped with nori or seaweed.

And SPAM doesn’t only appear in Hawaiian dishes. In Britain, it can be found in SPAM fritters or a Yorkshire breakfast. In the Philippines, the popular dish of Spamsilong was developed by pairing slices of SPAM with garlic fried rice and eggs.

SPAM’s popularity also continues to grow in different parts of the U.S. In recent years, Lillis notes an increase in SPAM consumption on the West Coast — specifically in California — due to large populations of immigrants from across Asia.

Meanwhile, “in the mid-South [United States], we can see growth in Hispanic consumers as well,” explains Lillis. “A great example is making a burrito but using SPAM as one of the ingredients.”