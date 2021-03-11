Ingredient Spotlight: Cabbage (and 8 Cabbage Recipes).

Cabbage doesn’t necessarily have the best rep in the food world. This leafy vegetable may be pungent when cooked or fermented or may call to mind those bitter red bits sprinkled into your bagged salad mix from the grocery store. Economical and nutritious as it is, cabbage can be something of an afterthought. But, like Brussels sprouts before it, it’s time that cabbage gets its moment in the spotlight.

Different kinds of cabbage

Though different types of cabbage can be used interchangeably in some recipes, the first step in your cabbage education should be learning to tell them apart. A member of the Brassica family — along with fan favorites like Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and broccoli — there’s more to cabbage than red and green.

Green cabbage

When you think of “cabbage,” odds are you’re picturing good ol’ green cabbage. With thick leaves and a slight waxy texture, green cabbage has a crisp, sweet and slightly grassy flavor. This is the type of cabbage you see most commonly in coleslaw.

Red cabbage