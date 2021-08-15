How Wendy's plans to keep you coming back for breakfast

Wendy's was late to the game. It launched a national breakfast menu in March 2020, just before parts of the United States shut down because of the pandemic.

Now, the company sees "opportunities to have fun, trial-driving events to get our food in our consumers' mouths," Penegor noted. One example? This weekend, Wendy's is giving away free croissant breakfast sandwiches.

Honey butter chicken biscuits and two for $4 deals

Wendy's said in late 2019 that it planned to hire 20,000 people as part of the initiative, and invest $20 million in breakfast. At the time, critics were skeptical that the big breakfast bet would pay off. Wendy's had tried to launch breakfast in the past, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

Last year, breakfast sales slumped in the industry because of pandemic-driven disruptions to people's morning routines. But Wendy's said last year that breakfast was performing well, a trend that continued into 2021.