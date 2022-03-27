Wonder why your produce goes bad before you can use it? Discover the optimal way to store 10 fruits and vegetables, with tips compiled by Pela.
How to properly store 10 fruits and vegetables
Keep tomatoes out of the fridge
Store potatoes separately from onions
Keep apples and bananas away from vegetables
Keep basil in room-temperature water
Wrap celery tightly and keep in fridge
Remove avocados from plastic produce bags
Store green onions in a glass of water
Keep peaches in the fridge once ripe
Keep summer squash wrapped in the crisper drawer
Store carrots in crisper or fully submerged in water
