How to Make the Best Chocolate Fondue

But wait, I don’t have a fondue pot!

That’s OK. If you don’t have a fondue pot, you can just keep the chocolate mixture in the bowl you heated it up in. You may want to add a bit more cream to make it a bit thinner so it doesn’t seize, but other than that dip away. If the chocolate starts to solidify you can pop it in the microwave for a few seconds. If you don't have fondue forks, you can use skewers or regular forks instead.

How to take your chocolate fondue to the next level

Chocolate fondues can be super simple with the basic combination of chocolate, cream and vanilla, but there are easy ways to amp up the flavors. If it’s an adults-only affair, swap the vanilla for a few tablespoons of the liqueur of your choice. Coffee liqueur, amaretto, cherry liqueur, creme de menthe, Grand Marnier or even cognac all add depth to fondues.

For extra flavor without the booze, you can add in a few sprinkles of espresso powder or the zest of an orange along with a few tablespoons of fresh orange juice.

If you’re entertaining kids, add some sprinkles to the top of your fondue pot for a fun splash of color (and extra sugar, of course).

Chocolate fondue dipper ideas