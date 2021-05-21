How to make pancakes

Can you make gluten-free pancakes?

You can easily make gluten-free pancakes by substituting a gluten-free flour blend (we love this blend from Cup 4 Cup ) for the wheat flour. Prepare the pancake recipe as you normally would, substituting equal parts gluten-free flour for wheat flour. The texture will be a bit flakier and less fluffy but will still be delicious.

