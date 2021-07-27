How to make coffee: A barista offers 5 tips for the best at-home brew

4. Does your coffee taste too strong? You might be using too much coffee.

Precise measurements are fundamental to brewing. “If the coffee tastes so strong it hurts your taste buds, either too much coffee is being added, or not enough water [is being added],” says Thoumsin. “If the coffee tastes more like water or diner coffee, there is likely not enough coffee or too much water added to the brew recipe.”

Most baristas use grams to weigh their coffee and water and work with ratios to determine the right amount of each to use. “Pro tip: a tablespoon does not equate to the same mass of coffee all the time,” Thousim continues. “Get yourself a cheap kitchen scale if you can swing it.” One gram of coffee to 16 grams of water is a common starting place; you can adjust based on your own tastes.

5. Does your coffee taste funky or oily? You might need to clean your brewer.

Something you might not know about coffee is that it releases oils when ground and brewed. Some of that oil is pleasant — it’s what gives the coffee body and heft. But oils attach to the brewer over time and repeated use. As oil builds up over time, it starts to go rancid. Coffee brewed in a dirty brewer will taste thick and unpleasantly oily on your tongue.