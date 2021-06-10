How to make BBQ chicken

Oven vs. grill

Apartment dwellers rejoice — even if you don’t have a grill, oven-baked BBQ chicken can taste just as good. The main difference will be in the smokiness of flavor. Either way, the steps to making BBQ chicken are straightforward.

Marinate the chicken. You have a lot of options for a marinade. Some people like to marinate chicken for 12 hours before, while others may opt for just 30 minutes. It’s all a matter of taste. You can marinate with a simple brine of warm water and kosher salt, or with a dry rub instead. Aside from salt and pepper, seasonings like chili powder, cayenne, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder and brown sugar are excellent additions.

Season the chicken. You can skip this step if you opted for the spice rub marinade above. Otherwise, generously season the chicken with salt, pepper and additional spices of your choosing.