how to make avocado toast.

From there, it’s time to assemble. The basics of avocado toast just require you to slice your avocado thinly (and if you mess up, just mash it), put it on top of toasted bread, add a few squirts of lemon juice, season with flaky sea salt, fresh pepper and red chili flakes, and enjoy. Of course, the best avocado toasts are then topped with a little something-something. A good go-to is an egg with a nice, runny yolk, be it poached or over-easy.

You can also get creative. Cherry tomatoes are a classic (be they raw or blistered), everything bagel seasoning seems made for avocado toast and soft cheeses like feta or goat cheese are also quite satisfying. You can also take your avocado toast to luxe territory by topping it with poached lobster, bacon, smoked salmon, prosciutto or whatever else you feel like would be remarkably delicious. The avocado toast is your palate, paint on it as you see fit and then serve it alongside more of our all-time favorite brunch recipes.