How to Make (and Use) Zoodles

If one of your resolutions for the New Year is to get healthier, that doesn't mean you have to abandon all of your favorite dishes in one fell swoop. There are plenty of ways to make your go-to comfort meals with some easy, health conscious swaps. Take pasta for example, the silky, carby ingredient is a common craving, but you can still achieve the shape and feeling of pasta while cutting carbs and calories. Just use zucchini noodles, also known as zoodles, in place of pasta.

You may be thinking, "Well, I already tried zoodles, and my dinner turned into a watery mess." True, zucchini is a vegetable that retains a lot of water, but there's one easy method to follow when making zucchini noodles that will ensure the final product isn't watered down.